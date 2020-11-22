Mayor Andy Foster literally putting up tents as Shelly Bay occupation begins

Shelly Bay, on Miramar Peninsula in Wellington, has caused all manner of strife as developers push to turn it into a $500 million development.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster based his Mayoral campaign on his stake in the ground at Shelly Bay – he has now made the hypothetical literal as occupation of the development site beds in.

Foster was on Sunday photographed helping erect tents in what began as a one man sentry at Shelly Bay but is now shaping up to be an occupation.

It is in direct opposition to Foster’s own council, which recently voted in favour of the proposed $500 million development at Shelly Bay.

Supplied Wellington mayor Andy Foster putting up a tent at Shelly Bay.

A Miramar Facebook group confirmed it was an occupation: “Mau Whenua announced today they are occupying Shelly Bay. Please go and show them your support.

“Anyone who wants to camp out with them are welcome. Alternatively you can offer them food, water, items to keep them warm or just sit with them to keep them company.”

Anaru Mepham, from Mau Whenua, one group opposing the development, last week saw himself as a sentry for protesters who are standing by to join him if the bulldozers moved in.

Mau Whenua posted a picture on Facebook on Sunday of Foster helping with the tents, along with the comment: “That time when the Mayor turned up in his suit to help us put up the tent!

“Settling in for the long haul whanau - nau mai haere mai ki Marukaikuru, Shelly Bay. There’s space for everyone.”

Wellington City Council earlier this month voted nine votes to six to sell and lease its land at Shelly Bay to Shelly Bay Taikuru, owned by developer Ian Cassels and his partner.

Cassels earlier bought a much larger section of land at the Miramar peninsula site from Wellington iwi Taranaki Whānui but the validity of that sale is subject to a High Court case brought by Mau Whenua and is being heard in March.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Anaru Mepham, of the group Mau Whenua, which opposes the Shelly Bay development, sees himself as sentry for further protest after Wellington City Council agreed to sell its land there.

However, the council land deal meant Cassels could promise the development would start “next week” -though he later told Stuff this wouldn’t mean immediate physical works.

The council vote went against Foster, who launched his Mayoral campaign at Shelly Bay, remains a long term opponent of the development, and rallied hard against the sale and lease of council land. He was backed by filmmaker Sir Peter Jackson, who is also a vocal opponent of the development.

The day after the council vote, Mepham packed his van and headed to Shelly Bay, where he said he was willing to wait until the March court case.

There were protesters standing by to join him if earthmoving equipment started arriving. Up to 300 people had stopped by to support him in his first week there, he said.

“Without question, all of them have seen there is something wrong,” he said.

Sydney Mepham, also from Mau Whenua, in 2019 confirmed that they were willing to occupy Shelly Bay if needed.