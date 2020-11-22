Shelly Bay protester warns he is ready to stick it out till March

Shelly Bay, on Miramar Peninsula in Wellington, has caused all manner of strife as developers push to turn it into a $500 million development.

Anaru Mepham woke up last Thursday morning and headed to Shelly Bay. He may well be there until March.

Mepham, from the group Mau Whenua, which opposes the proposed $500 million development at Shelly Bay, sees himself as a sentry for protesters who are standing by to join him if the bulldozers move in.

Wellington City Council earlier this month voted nine votes to six to sell and lease its land at Shelly Bay to Shelly Bay Taikuru, owned by developer Ian Cassels and his partner.

Cassels earlier bought a much larger section of land at the Miramar peninsula site from Wellington iwi Taranaki Whānui but the validity of that sale is subject to a High Court case brought by Mau Whenua and is being heard in March.

However, the council land deal meant Cassels could promise the development would start “next week” -though he later told Stuff this wouldn’t mean immediate physical works.

The day after the council vote, Mepham packed his van and headed to Shelly Bay, where he said he was willing to wait until the March court case.

There were protesters standing by to join him if earthmoving equipment started arriving. Up to 300 people had stopped by to support him in his first week there, he said.

“Without question, all of them have seen there is something wrong,” he said.

Sydney Mepham, also from Mau Whenua, in 2019 confirmed that they were willing to occupy Shelly Bay if needed.