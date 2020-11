The crash happened neat the intersection of Taihape Rd and Koropiko Rd in Hawke's Bay.

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Hawke's Bay early on Sunday morning.

The crash happened about 2am near the intersection of Taihape Rd and Korokipo Rd, northeast of Hastings, police said.

The pedestrian died.

The road was closed but opened again about 7.20am.

Police were looking into what happened.