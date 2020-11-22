Big waves heading towards Wellington on Sunday

An Owhiro Bay resident's video shows the sheer force of the worst waves that hit the bay, damaging and flooding houses in April.

Waves nearing the magnitude to those that forced evacuations on Wellington's South Coast are heading towards the capital on Sunday morning.

Crunch times is expected at 11.44am when a high tide combines with the 4 to 4.5-metre waves, which are expected to reach the South Coast from about 8am.

Authorities were criticised in April when Niwa forecast 4 to 6-metre waves but communication breakdowns meant this was not passed on to residents in time.

In that event, on a blue-sky day, homes ended up having to be evacuated and one person was washed out to sea but got back out.

READ MORE:

* Wellington South Coast residents fear winter storms as council waits for lockdown to end

* Two days warning for massive Wellington waves but nobody raised alarm

* Hot hot hot: More 30+ degree temperatures set to linger around NZ



Owhiro Bay resident Eugene Doyle on Sunday morning said there had been good communication from MetService this time around but, because the forecast was for waves “just below the trigger point”, no formal warning issued.

The community was though ready for a “rock n’ roll day”, he said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff In April this year, huge waves at high tide caused damage and left large debris on The Esplanade between Island and Owhiro Bays, Wellington.

MetService said the big waves were going past Christchurch at 6.45am on Sunday and were expected in Wellington about 8am.

It issued a heavy swell warning for waves up to 4.5m on Sunday morning before easing to 3.5m by evening.

The highest-risk time was around 11.44am when the waves and high tide would combine.