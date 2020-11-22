Community ready for a 'rock n’ roll day' as big waves hit southern coast

An Owhiro Bay resident's video shows the sheer force of the worst waves that hit the bay, damaging and flooding houses in April.

Wellington’s South Coast has so-far been spared any damage by large waves hitting the shoreline on Sunday.

Crunch times was expected at 11.44am when a high tide combined with the 4 to 4.5-metre waves.

Wellington City Council confirmed it had no reports of damage at 12.20pm, after the high tide had been and gone.

However, MetService's heavy swell warning said the peak of the waves was expected around midday.

They would reach up to 4.5m before dropping to about 3.5m by Sunday evening.

READ MORE:

* Wellington South Coast residents fear winter storms as council waits for lockdown to end

* Two days warning for massive Wellington waves but nobody raised alarm

* Hot hot hot: More 30+ degree temperatures set to linger around NZ



The council was monitoring the situation alongside MetService and Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (Wremo) on Sunday morning.

Residents were advised and messages had gone out via social media. Contractors were on standby.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Surfers were out in force in Wellington’s Lyall Bay on Sunday to take advantage of the big swells.

The big swell attracted the region’s surfers who were out in force on the southern beaches on Sunday morning.

Authorities were criticised in April when Niwa forecast 4 to 6-metre waves but communication breakdowns meant this was not passed on to residents in time.

In that event, on a blue-sky day, homes ended up having to be evacuated and one person was washed out to sea but got back out.

Rosa Woods/Stuff A Bluebridge ferry heads into the harbour after large swells hit Wellington's southern coast on Sunday morning.

Owhiro Bay resident Eugene Doyle on Sunday morning said there had been good communication from MetService this time around but, because the forecast was for waves “just below the trigger point”, no formal warning issued.

The community was though ready for a “rock n’ roll day”, he said.

MetService said the big waves were going past Christchurch at 6.45am on Sunday and were expected in Wellington about 8am.