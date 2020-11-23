Awkward: Wellington Mayor helps set up protest on council land

Timothy Wagner, left, Anaru Mepham , Stafford Tawhai, Hinekaa Mako and Tere Harrison are part of a group which have set up an occupation opposing the Shelly Bay development.

Wellington City Council has no plans to evict and may provide toilets to protesters, some who are using a tent erected by Mayor Andy Foster on council land.

A one-man sentry at Shelly Bay became the starting point of an occupation on Sunday afternoon as four others joined Anaru Mepham, of the group Mau Whenua, at the Miramar peninsula site, where a $500 million development is planned.

Foster, Wellington’s Mayor, was on Sunday photographed braving a staunch wind as he helped erect a tent for protesters, who say they are ready to stay till March.

The land they chose to occupy was the same land that Wellington City Council earlier this month voted to sell and lease to developer Ian Cassels.

Council spokesman Richard MacLean said a strict reading of the rules meant the occupiers should have obtained a permit to protest on council land but the council was not going to enforce this.

“I don’t think we will be doing anything in the coming weeks to raise the temperature.”

The council would, if necessary, consider supplying portable toilets for the protesters, he said.

Victoria University associate law professor Dean Knight said it was too early to say whether Foster’s direct involvement would complicate the council’s reaction to the occupation.

“If legal steps such as eviction are being considered, then my view is that none of the elected members – including the mayor – should be involved in them,” Knight said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The United Tribes flag at Shelly Bay, where a land occupation is underway.

“Like police operations in central government, politicians shouldn’t be involved in operational coercive decisions by local authorities.

“There’s an implicit division of powers between the governors, who set the policy-direction and laws, and those officers charged with delivering, enacting and enforcing them.

“Elected members weighing in on decisions about enforcement such as eviction or prosecution etc – either formally or informally – would amount to a worrying aggregation of power.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff The occupation of Shelly Bay began as Anaru Mepham’s one-man sentry.

The bulk of the land at Shelly Bay is already owned by Cassels. He bought most of it off Wellington iwi Taranaki Whānui in a sale that is being contested by the group Mau Whenua in a High Court case scheduled for March.

On Monday morning, Mepham said the protesters – who would stick to no-drugs, alcohol, nor violence rules - planned to remain there till that court case to make sure no work started earlier.

About five stayed overnight on Sunday, but he said occupiers would be rostered to rotate through over the coming months.

Taranaki Whānui settled in Wellington from Taranaki – where Māori pacifist settlement Parihaka would become a beacon for peaceful resistance.

Mepham said the same philosophy would apply at Shelly Bay, where he foresaw a slow gathering of occupiers.

“We want to come in gently – there are issues with Covid and health and safety,” he said.