Wellington mayor on tent furore: I did not realise it was a protest

Councillor Jenny Condie was stopped from tabling allegations of underhand tactics by mayor Andy Foster ahead of a Shelly Bay land sale vote in November.

City councillors have labelled Wellington mayor Andy Foster’s appearance at a Shelly Bay occupation “astonishing”, “disrespectful” and undemocratic.

But Foster, an opponent of the proposed $500 million Shelly Bay development, said he thought he was simply attending a “community gathering” on Sunday afternoon.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Timothy Wagner, left, Anaru Mepham , Stafford Tawhai, Hinekaa Mako and Tere Harrison are part of a group which have set up an occupation opposing the Shelly Bay development.

That was despite a picture showing him help with a tent.

The occupiers are aiming to stop any works at the Miramar site before a High Court case into the validity of an iwi land sale is heard in March, extending the occupation until then.

READ MORE:

* Jackson and Walsh warn councillors heading to D-day Shelly Bay vote

* We are not united: board member breaks ranks ahead of Shelly Bay vote

* Mayor hints at a trick-up-the-sleeve ahead of big Shelly Bay vote



They have set up camp on the land that the Wellington City Council earlier this month voted to sell and lease to developer Ian Cassels. The deal is expected to be completed in the new year, meaning Cassels could well take possession of occupied land.

Deputy mayor Sarah Free and councillor Sean Rush, who both opposed the sale of council land for the development along with Foster, also made appearances at the protest on Sunday.

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons said Foster’s appearance was baffling, with councillors having voted 9-6 two weeks ago to approve the land sale.

“I am astonished to see our mayor protest a decision of his own council in this way,” she said.

Supplied Wellington mayor Andy Foster putting up a tent in Shelly Bay on Sunday.

Councillor Jill Day said Foster was disrespecting the council by taking sides with opponents of the development.

“The mayor has compromised his ability to represent us as a council by flagrantly disregarding a council decision.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff The occupation of Shelly Bay began as Anaru Mepham became a sentry at the site.

Councillor Rebecca Matthews said the council had agreed to put the vote behind it and “move on”.

“He is the mayor. Even if you don’t like the outcome, it gives you organisational responsibility and leadership responsibility.”

Councillor Tamatha Paul said Foster had chosen to “totally disregard the will of his council”.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The United Tribes flag at Shelly Bay, where a land occupation is under way.

But Foster said he thought he was attending a community gathering and saw no issue with his visit.

“I did not know what I was going to find when I was down there or who I was going to find.”

He said he had not helped to pitch any tents but helped to repair one.

Mau Whenua posted a picture on social media on Sunday of Foster along with the comment: “That time when the mayor turned up in his suit to help us put up the tent!”

Free said she had no intention of attending the protest but was getting a ride home with Foster following an event at Government House when Foster suggested they stop in at the gathering.

“I thought it was a meeting at the Chocolate Fish Cafe.”

She said she called her husband to pick her up.

Rush said he accepted an invitation to speak at a meeting at Shelly Bay at 2pm then afterwards ran into Foster and Free, who had arrived after it was over.

They walked back to where the occupation was setting up but a tent had a seemingly broken pole. Foster went to help fix the issue, Rush said.

“He was pretty comfortable with people taking photos. I certainly did think about what this looks like.”

Council spokesman Richard MacLean said a strict reading of the rules meant the occupiers should have obtained a permit to protest on council land but the council was not going to enforce this.

If necessary, the council would consider supplying portable toilets for the protesters, he said.

Cassels would not comment.