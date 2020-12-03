Wellington will have fully electric bus fleet by 2027

From left to right, Brendan Prince NZ Bus; Cr Daran Ponter chair, Greater Wellington; Cr Roger Blakeley, Greater Wellington; Cr David Lee, Greater Wellington; Keven Snelgrove, Tranzit; James Howard, Tranzit, announcing the purchase of 98 new electric buses in June.

Wellington's public transport is going greener, with the capital’s bus fleet to be entirely electric within seven years.

The Greater Wellington Regional Council on Thursday declared it would not consider bids from any bus company running diesel vehicles when the current contracts expire in 2027.

The announcement comes just one day after the Government declared a climate emergency and pledged that Government agencies would be required to reduce the number of vehicles in their fleets and that electric vehicles and hybrids were preferred for new vehicles.

Wellington’s regional council is not a central government agency so is not required to make changes under the new rules, but made the decision independently.

“This is quite a bold move,” Greater Wellington transport committee chair Roger Blakeley said. “It would put Wellington among the most progressive cities in the world in terms of public transport. Not many places outside of China have moved as quickly.”

Isabella Cawthorn of Talk Wellington said decarbonising public transport made “a million kinds of sense”.

Road transport makes up 54 per cent of Wellington’s carbon emissions, and public transport was a key area to set direction in that space.

“Wellington had its trains electrified in the 1970s, but we have lagged behind ever since. It’s great seeing Wellington catching up again to 21st century standards,” Cawthorn said.

The council had long held an aspirational target of adopting more electric buses within the next decade but has now a much harder line. The commitment was part of the Wellington Regional Public Transport Plan 2021-31, which the council endorsed on Thursday.

It would mean a total of 665 electric buses running across the Wellington region in seven years. A purchase of 98 new buses in June took the number of electric buses currently in operation to a total of 108, making up 22 per cent of the fleet.

Blakeley was confident private bus operators would be able to adopt a fully-electric fleet by 2027. Prices for electric buses had dropped considerably in recent years, and they had much lower operating and maintenance costs.

Ross Giblin Metlink currently has 108 electric buses in its fleet but will expand to 663 by 2027.

There are four private companies which are contracted to run Metlink services, the largest being Tranzurban which operates 60 per cent of the network.

A spokesperson said the company was fully supportive of electric buses, and recently received government funding from the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority to convert two double-decker diesel buses to electric motors.

If it works, the company could convert as many as 40 more buses using the same system.

China is the world leader in electric buses, with more than 400,000 electric buses, about 99 per cent of the world’s total, operating in the country of 1.4 billion people.

Other countries have lagged considerably behind, including the United States, which in 2019 was estimated to have just 650 electric buses – less than the total number projected for Wellington under the new policy.

Abigail Dougherty Auckland Transport rolled out an electric bus on the city’s Inner Link this year.

Adopting a 100 per cent electric bus fleet would reduce Wellington’s carbon emissions by 13,200 tonnes per year.

Wellington is planning for a major increase in public transport patronage and a significant decrease in emissions over the next 10 years.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The announcement came one day after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered a motion to declare a climate emergency in the debating chamber at Parliament.

At the same meeting on Thursday, the regional council also unveiled the Wellington Regional Public Transport Plan for the next decade.

It included plans to acquire new, higher-capacity trains for the lower North Island Palmerston North and Masterton train lines, including investigating the option of battery-electric trains.

The plan projects at least 40 per cent of Wellingtonians will travel by public transport or active transport (walking and cycling) by 2030, up from 31 per cent today.

Wellington’s 57 electric trolley buses were retired in 2017. Initial plans were to retrofit the buses with new motors, but later fell through. The now-defunct buses were listed for sale on TradeMe earlier this year.