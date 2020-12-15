Serious Fraud Office braces for Covid-19 fuelled fraud surge

Stuff Circuit investigates the hidden life and crimes of Joanne Harrison - aka Joanne Sharp - a million-dollar conwoman whose previous offending was secret when she ripped off taxpayers.

The Serious Fraud Office is preparing for a surge in fraud as people take advantage of Covid-19 relief cash and the economy heads down.

It has good reason to be concerned - the SFO was created after the 1987 share market crash and subsequent economic downturn which saw corporate fraud schemes increase from $10 million to $15m before 1988 to up $50m to $70m in 1989.

A briefing to incoming Police Minister Poto Williams – the minister in charge of the SFO – was released on Tuesday morning.

SFO director Julie Reid warned of a challenging time ahead.

“We are likely to see more serious financial crime over the coming years because of the Covid-19-related economic downturn and recovery with fraudsters seeing opportunities to defraud government emergency relief programmes and financial assistance packages rolled out in the wake of the pandemic,” Reid warned.

“Additionally, economic downturns expose other fraudulent schemes because the new investments required to keep them going stop coming in, meaning that ‘dividend’ payments cease and investors are unable to redeem their investments.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Joanne Harrison during sentencing at the Manukau District Court, Auckland in 2017.

International estimates showed that between 0.5 and five per cent of public money was lost to fraud though New Zealand had one of the lowest levels of fraud in the world, the briefing said.

One of New Zealand’s most high-profile fraud cases was Joanne Harrison who was, in 2017 sentenced to three years and seven months in jail for stealing $726,00 while working at Ministry of Transport.

She has since been released and returned to United Kingdom, where she is living under a new name, Joanna Middleton.

The briefing noted the SFO had already received $3.87m from the Covid-19 response and recovery fund.

It had a workload of 20 prosecutions, 14 investigations, and 15 “enquiries” in October.