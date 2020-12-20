Police launch homicide investigation after body found in Wellington suburb

Police were examining a property in Karori on Sunday afternoon after a man's body was found. His death is being treated as suspicious.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a man was found in the Wellington suburb of Karori on Sunday morning.

Police confirmed they were called to the house in the western suburb at 8.30am on Sunday after a dead man was found by a family member.

Detective Inspector Darrin​ Thomson​ said the death, at a house on Percy Dyett Dr, was now being treated as a homicide.

“Police will remain at the property over the next few days, alongside ESR, undertaking a scene examination.” he said.

“The community can also expect a significant police presence in the area over the coming days, as we seek to provide reassurance to local residents and speak to potential witnesses.”

A neighbour told Stuff he heard a party at the house, one of several in a group at the end of long drive, on Saturday night that went until at least 11.30am.

The neighbour said police and ambulance regularly visited the group of houses.

On Sunday afternoon, there was a large police presence at the property and police were going door-to-door.

A police officer was guarding the end of property’s drive and police in forensic clothing were inside the house.

Thomson said Institute of Environmental Science and Research were being called in to help examine the scene.

As of 1pm, nobody was in custody.

If you did hear or see something in the Percy Dyett Avenue area lon Saturday night which may assist police inquiries, please contact Wellington Police via 105, quoting job number P044839711. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.