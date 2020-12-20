Suspicious death after body found in Wellington suburb

Police were examining a property in Karori on Sunday afternoon after a man's body was found. His death is being treated as suspicious.

A man’s death in the Wellington suburb of Karori on Sunday morning is being treated as suspicious.

Police confirmed they were called to house in the western suburb at 8.30am on Sunday after a dead man was found by a family member.

Detective Inspector Darrin​ Thomson​ said the death, at a house on Percy Dyett Dr, was being treated as suspicious.

A neighbour told Stuff he heard a party at the house, one of several in a group at the end of long drive, on Saturday night that went until at least 11.30am.

READ MORE:

* Body found in Christchurch creek not suspicious, police say

* 'Nothing suspicious' after man found dead at central Auckland motel

* Wellington police bust two men with $400,000 worth of methamphetamine



Ben Heather/Stuff A death, at a property on Percy Dyett Dr (pictured) in the Wellington suburb of Karori, was being treated as suspicious.

The neighbour said police and ambulance regularly visited the group of houses.

On Sunday afternoon, there was a large police presence at the property and police were going door-to-door.

A police was guarding the end of property’s drive and police in forensic clothing were inside the house.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Police in forensic clothing were inside the house on Sunday afternoon.

Thomson said Institute of Environmental Science and Research were being called in to help examine the scene.

As of 1pm, nobody was in custody.

Police were looking into the circumstances around the death and had no further information.