Gifts spend weeks stuck in transit: 'It would have to be on Santa’s sleigh to get it there'

NZ Post had forecast a 20 per cent rise in online shopping this holiday season, but its latest research suggests even that was conservative.

A mother’s gift to her son in Sweden has spent three weeks stuck in Auckland and may now need a herd of reindeer and a sprinkle of magic to get there by Christmas Day.

She reckons there will be thousands more Kiwis like her. NZ Post confirmed it had experienced some Covid-19-related issues with international postage and said it had chartered four planes to get parcels to Australia by Christmas Day.

A spokeswoman said it was doing “all we can to make sure presents get to where they need to be on time”.

Mandy Cashman spent $172 with NZ Post to send the gifts – two pictures, some confectionery, and homemade face masks – to Sweden on November 27. NZ Post had set a cut-off date of December 2 for parcels to reach Sweden by Christmas Day, she said.

One week later – 21 days out from Christmas – she called NZ Post on a Friday to find out where it was but was told to call back on the Monday, 18 days from Christmas.

During that call she was told the package had reached London and was about to be transferred to Sweden.

It was December 17 – eight days from Christmas – when she got an email notifying her it had “been a while since we've received a status update for your parcel”.

She then called NZ Post again and had it confirmed the package had never left Auckland.

She said she was told NZ Post was already overbooked before the Christmas rush and the issue had been compounded by cancelled planes.

She supplied Stuff the tracking number which on Tuesday – three days out from Christmas – showed the parcel was still in Auckland, where it had been since December 2.

“It would have to be on Santa’s sleigh to get it there [in time] now,” she said.

Even if it did arrive in time, it would be too late – she sent the parcel to her son’s partner’s parents south of Stockholm, where they were visiting. But he had left there to return home to Umea, a city 300km south of the Arctic Circle and 637km north of Stockholm.

Robert Thiemann/Unsplash Covid-19 and Christmas have made a tough time for NZ post.

She had, by contrast, received numerous items in the post from the United Kingdom recently, and they had arrived within two weeks.

She believed potentially thousands of Kiwis had been affected by the same issue, and she didn’t have to look far to find another.

Her own sister-in-law, Denise Garcia, said she posted presents to her grandchildren in the Gold Coast, Australia in mid-November. The $153 fast-tracked courier with NZ Post was meant to get there within 48 hours.

The parcel arrived four weeks later but at-least made it in time for Christmas.

In a statement, NZ Post apologised to Cashman and said it would contact her directly.

“Unfortunately, it appears that congestion caused by Covid issues has meant her item has slipped through the cracks and has not been assigned to one of the flights we have managed to secure out of New Zealand.”

The pandemic meant fewer planes flying in and out of New Zealand. Most packages had managed to be sent but there had been delays.

It was recently reported that some airlines were stripping out seats in order to carry more freight but Air New Zealand was not doing this.