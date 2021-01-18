Deteriorating weather as search for missing Wellington kayaker heads east

The search for a missing kayaker restarted at first light on Monday.

Deteriorating weather means the search for a kayaker missing from Wellington is about to get harder.

Senior Sergeant Dave Houston, officer in charge of the Wellington Police Maritime Unit, confirmed drift patterns meant police launch Lady Elizabeth IV was focused on Palliser Bay on the south Wairarapa Coast on Monday morning. The Coastguard boat from Wellington was also arriving at Palliser Bay at 11am on Monday.

The bay is roughly 25km east of Tarakena Bay, near the southern end of the Wellington Airport runway, where the man’s kayak was found floating in the water about 3.30pm on Sunday.

Searchers were also looking at Eastbourne, on the eastern side of Wellington Harbour, and on the Miramar peninsula on Monday morning.

Houston said wind at Palliser Bay was expected to rise to 40 knots – or 74 kmh – through Monday, which would make searching harder.

The man’s red kayak, with freshly-caught fish aboard, was found floating on Tarakena Bay around 3.30pm on Sunday.

He left on Sunday morning, and was due back at midday. Police confirmed they knew of a missing man, though would not release any identifying details.

National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research marine physics principal scientist Craig Stevens said a lot of things that ended up in the water at Wellington made their way to Palliser Bay due to a constant current south of the city flowing in that direction.

Wind from the northwest on Sunday afternoon would also tend to push things in that direction. But there was also a rising tide which could have created a pull into Wellington Harbour and possibly towards Eastbourne, he said.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter and the Wellington Westpac Rescue Helicopter are conducting aerial searches, while shore search parties began walking around the Miramar coastline at 7am.

Further shoreline search parties will repeat the searches conducted yesterday along the Eastbourne, Wainuiomata and Wairarapa coastlines.

Anyone who locates any items of interest in these areas are asked to contact Police immediately on 111 and quote event number P045173862.

The rescue helicopter and police launch were stood down shortly after 9pm on Sunday, before starting the search again this morning.