Search for missing kayaker resumes this morning on Wellington's south coast

The search for a missing kayaker off Wellington’s South Coast resumed at first light this morning.

The man’s red kayak, with freshly-caught fish aboard, was found floating on Tarakena Bay around 3.30pm on Sunday. He left on Sunday morning, and was due back at midday.

Police launch Lady Elizabeth IV and the Wellington Coastguard are involved in the sea search, according to police.

A marine tracking website shows police launch the Lady Elizabeth IV searching in Palliser Bay, southern Wairarapa on Monday morning but police confirmed this was not the only search area.

A Royal New Zealand Airforce NH90 helicopter and the Wellington Westpac Rescue Helicopter are conducting aerial searches, while shore search parties began walking around the Miramar coastline at 7am.

Further shoreline search parties will repeat the searches conducted yesterday along the Eastbourne, Wainuiomata and Wairarapa coastlines.

Anyone who locates any items of interest in these areas are asked to contact Police immediately on 111 and quote event number P045173862.

The rescue helicopter and police launch were stood down shortly after 9pm on Sunday, before starting the search again this morning.