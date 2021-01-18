'The most amazing friend': Missing kayaker's friends seek to get drone to help search

Mates of a kayaker missing overnight off the Wellington South Coast are fundraising to get a drone up to help in the search for “the most amazing friend”.

A kayak was found in the water at Tarakena Bay, near the southern end of the Wellington Airport runway, on Wednesday afternoon and police confirmed they had identified who had been on the kayak but remained missing.

The search has included Defence Force and other helicopters, the Wellington Volunteer Coastguard, police launch the Lady Elizabeth IV, land searchers, and others.

A Givealittle page, set up on Monday, said friends hoped to get a thermal imaging drone to join the search but that cost $250 per hour.

It was too windy for some helicopters to fly, the fundraising page said.

“He is the most amazing friend and has a partner who loves him dearly as well as family and friends.,” it said.

Wellington Coastguard President Vicki Rowland said volunteers from the service were out looking in the water till 11.30pm on Sunday, then rejoined the search on Monday.

supplied The search for a missing kayaker restarted at first light on Monday.

The coastguard was called in to help police search at Palliser Bay, off the Wairarapa southern coast and about 25km from where the kayak was found, on Sunday morning.

But Rowland confirmed at about 1.30pm on Monday that the coastguard had been stood down by police and was heading back to Wellington.

She could not confirm why it had been stood down. The Defence Force, using a helicopter, is also involved in the search, which includes areas such as Breaker Bay and Seatoun closer to Wellington.

Police confirmed the search for the missing kayaker is still underway.

supplied The kayak was found with freshly-caught fish aboard on Sunday afternoon.

Senior Sergeant Dave Houston, officer in charge of the Wellington Police Maritime Unit, earlier said drift patterns meant the police launch was focused on Palliser Bay.

Houston said wind at Palliser Bay was expected to rise to 40 knots – or 74 kmh – through Monday, which would make searching harder.

The man’s red kayak, with freshly-caught fish aboard, was found floating on Tarakena Bay around 3.30pm on Sunday.

National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research marine physics principal scientist Craig Stevens said a lot of things that ended up in the water at Wellington made their way to Palliser Bay due to a constant current south of the city flowing in that direction.

Wind from the northwest on Sunday afternoon would also tend to push things in that direction. But there was also a rising tide which could have created a pull into Wellington Harbour and possibly towards Eastbourne, he said.

Further shoreline search parties were earlier searching along the Eastbourne, Wainuiomata and Wairarapa coastlines.

Anyone who locates any items of interest in these areas are asked to contact Police immediately on 111 and quote event number P045173862.

The rescue helicopter and police launch were stood down shortly after 9pm on Sunday, before starting the search again this morning.