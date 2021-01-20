Cease-and-desist issued to Shelly Bay occupiers in Wellington

Anaru Mepham of Mau Whenua talks about the history and importance of Shelly Bay.

A cease-and-desist warning has been served as developers try to remove occupiers from property at Shelly Bay in Wellington but the protesters have hit back with their own trespass order.

Stuff has obtained the legally-worded email, sent by developers Shelly Bay Taikuru to Mau Whenua, who have been occupying land at the Miramar peninsula site since November.

Developer Ian Cassels, of the Wellington Company, has been trying to build a $500 million development at the site for years but virtually every step of it has been marred by controversy. He has set up a company, Shelly Bay Taikuru, for the project.

He bought the bulk of the land there from Wellington iwi Taranaki Whānui but the legality of that sale is being questioned. The occupation started as a one-man stand, after Wellington City Council voted in November to sell and lease its portion of land at Shelly Bay to Cassels, but has grown to a large operation based on marae principals.

Occupiers have pledged to stay on for five years or more if needed. They aim to occupy the council land to stop development on the former Māori land there till the dispute is settled.

Development director Earl Hope-Pearson has now written to Mau Whenua alleging the group had accessed privately-owned buildings at Shelly Bay “without the express permission of the owners or its agents”.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The flag of the United Tribes above the old guards' hut at the entrance to Shelly Bay, which has now also been occupied by Mau Whenua.

“Representatives of Mau Whenua or its associates have erected structures on the owner’s landholdings without the permission of the landowner or its agents.

“Representatives of Mau Whenua or its associates have accessed a private power supply from the former Shelly Bay Lodge without the permission of the landowners or its agents.

“Your actions and those by Mau Whenua and its associates presents a health and safety risk, that may result in loss or injury to you, Mau Whenua and its associates or persons legally entitled to be on the landholdings and the landowners.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The main entrance to Marukaikuru, Shelly Bay, where the occupation is.

Hope-Pearson asked the group “cease and desist” immediately from accessing the privately-owned buildings.

It asked for the removal of structures from the private site and disconnection of services from the buildings.

“We will be removing all or any illegal connections and will be seeking cost recovery from you and Mau Whenua in respect of these matters.”

It warned that the company would soon start activities on council land there – where most of the occupation is – and that “may present a health and safety risk to any persons or individuals who may seek to interfere with their work”.

Developer Ian Cassels​ said it was a health and safety issue.

“They’re being a nuisance and constantly looking to provoke,” Cassels said.

“It's farcical.”

Stuff has also been sent a copy ot the trespass notice, addressed to Hope-Pearson and employees of Shelly Bay Taikuru warning them to stay away.