Cyclist seriously injured in crash on SH58 in Paremata, Porirua

Emergency services are responding to a crash on SH58 in Paremata, Porirua. (File photo)

A cyclist is seriously injured following a crash on State Highway 58 in Porirua.

Emergency services were called to a crash involving a cyclist and a car, on SH58 in Paremata, at 12.55pm on Monday.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics were still at the scene.

Emergency services were treating one person with serious injuries, who would be taken to Wellington Hospital, the spokesperson said.

The road between State Highway 1 and Postgate Drive was closed and diversions were in place.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.