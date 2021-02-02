Search for missing kayaker continues hundreds of kilometres from Wellington

Rob Claridge, a workmate and friend of Koyren Campbell, cancelled his family holiday to continue the search for his missing colleague.

Friends and colleagues of missing Wellington kayaker Koyren Campbell are putting a call out as far as Napier and Picton, amid concerns the currents have taken his body out of Wellington.

Campbell's boss, David Downer, said they wouldn’t be giving up the search just yet, and was himself making the trip north to put a drone up in Napier this weekend. “A bird's eye view is better than a sea view,” he said.

The 22-year-old disappeared on January 17 after paddling out for a fishing trip near Tarakena Bay.

The official search, involving police, navy, air force, the volunteer coastguards, airport rescue boats, and rescue helicopters, was suspended just over a week ago.

READ MORE:

* Search for missing kayaker Koyren Campbell ends, but hope he will be found remains

* Hope lost for missing kayaker but the volunteer search goes on

* Search for missing kayaker continues, as supporters worry they're 'looking for a needle in a haystack'



KEVIN STENT/Stuff Missing kayaker Koyren Campbell's boss David Downer at Tarakena Bay, Wellington, after leading a group of 22 volunteers in a continuation of the search on Saturday

Friends and family are putting the word out to anywhere currents may have taken him, and for drone-owners, jet skiers, and boaties to keep an eye out as far north as Hawke’s Bay, and south as far as Marlborough.

Northerly currents around the time of Campbell’s disappearance made it possible his body had drifted north, and awareness among those communities might bring him home.

supplied Missing Wellington kayaker Koyren Campbell.

“There are lots of areas not aware [of the search],” he said.

Downer and his group of volunteers were printing flyers to hand out this weekend. “We won’t give up as a company.”