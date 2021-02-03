Motorists asked to avoid busy Wellington road after construction work causes gas leak

Traffic management is in place after a gas leak at Greta Point, on Evans Bay Parade.

Police are asking motorists to avoid Evans Bay Parade after a gas main was hit during construction, causing a leak.

The incident at Greta Point on Wednesday afternoon caused the road to be temporarily closed.

Wellington City Council said on social media a stop-go traffic management system was now in place.

“A gas leak has occurred on the Evans Bay Parade as a result of investigations in preparation for the refurbishment of the Evans Bay retaining wall.

“We are working alongside emergency services to keep the traffic flowing. We apologise for any inconvenience,” they said.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area, or expect delays.