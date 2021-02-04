Stormwater pipe temporarily repaired overnight after sinkhole opens in Wellington, traffic down to one lane

Contractors prepare equipment for the night-time repair on Jervois Quay, Wellington.

Wellington Water crews made a temporary repair to a century-old stormwater pipe beneath Wellington’s Jervois Quay last night after the appearance of a sinkhole on Wednesday afternoon.

Commuters were previously warned to expect significant delays on Thursday morning. The road is down to one-lane for rush-hour traffic, at a reduced speed of 30km/h at the repair site.

A team of about a dozen workers were at the scene on Wednesday afternoon, along with a sucker truck designed for cleaning up grease traps and septic tanks.

A roughly 30-centimetre hole appeared in the road, a Wellington Water spokesperson said.

The 450mm diameter pipe, made of earthenware and laid in the 1900s, travelled beneath the quay, filling and emptying with the tide.

Over time, a hole in the pipe was thought to have enabled water to gradually erode and wash away the sub-soil, causing a collapse of the surrounding ground.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Workers assess the sinkhole on Jervois Quay on Wednesday afternoon.

Working under lights, contractors placed a temporary cap over the hole in the pipe on Wednesday night, filled in the hole, and resealed the road.

A full repair would now be planned in a way that minimised risk to people, the environment, and traffic.

The hole is located directly above a stormwater culvert and some gas mains but no drinking water or wastewater pipes were believed to be in the area.

The latest in Wellington’s water woes came after a week of dramatic pipe failures.

On January 25, a “very highly critical” wastewater pipe broke, blocking traffic and requiring residents central city residents to avoid flushing the toilet for two days.

That was followed up by a drinking water main bursting a couple of days later in Aro Valley, which saw a torrential fountain of water fly 20 metres in the air, flooding the street.