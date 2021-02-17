Wait goes on, three years after law firm Russell McVeagh's #Metoo moment

Wellington Women Lawyers' Association conveyor Steph Dyhrberg has long been a strong voice aganist harassment and bullying. Here she reacts to Dame Margaret Bazley's report into Russell McVeagh, which came out in 2018..

An investigation into the former Russell McVeagh partner accused of being at the centre of the firm’s #metoo moment remains ongoing, three years after the allegations surfaced and six years after the alleged incidents.

And now, 2½ years since Dame Margaret Bazley issued her review of the law firm in the wake of the scandal, the firm has confirmed that it has enacted most of her recommendations but some remain as works-in-progress.

“[We are close] to 95 per cent with addressing all recommendations, with work on all recommendations in progress, and many of them requiring ongoing focus,” a statement from Russell McVeagh this week said.

It was February 2018 when news broke that summer interns at the law firm were allegedly the victims of sexual misconduct in 2015 by a Russell McVeagh partner during nights of drinking.

The allegations sparked similar claims in other firms, hundreds protesting outside the law firm office, then two independent reviews: One by Dame Margaret into Russell McVeagh and another by Dame Silvia Cartwright into the Law Society.

There was also a Law Society investigation into the former partner.

Stuff a year ago revealed the accused lawyer, who continues to hold a practising certificate, attended a Law Society birthday function at Te Papa in late-2019 while the investigation into him was open.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Victoria University students protest against sexual assault outside the Russell McVeagh Wellington offices in 2018.

Those who have first-hand knowledge of the investigation - the victim, the accused, Russell McVeagh and the Law Society - are bound by strict rules, meaning they can't even confirm there is an investigation.

But #Metoo advocate Olivia Wensley has confirmed a complaint against the man was made, and understood an investigation was being undertaken.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Public service troubleshooter Margaret Bazley's independent review of Russell McVeagh was released in July 2018.

”It takes more than three years (and still no result) for such a serious complaint to be addressed ... You wonder why most women don’t bother.”

Meanwhile, Dame Margaret’s review, which came with 48 recommendations, is now more than 950 days old with three recommendations still incomplete.

The recommendations included mandatory unconscious bias training for all staff.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Russell McVeagh Chairman Malcolm Crotty in 2018 pledged the law firm would adopt all of Dame Margaret’s recommendations. (File photo)

“The existence of unconscious bias is a major risk factor for a firm that exists within a context of a very significant hierarchy and stark power imbalance between partners (majority men) and juniors (majority women),” the 2018 report said.

Russell McVeagh this week said there was mandatory unconscious bias training in 2018 but, given the time that had passed, the programme was being refreshed.

“So, rather than not achieved, this is an area we believe we will be constantly improving in,” a statement from the firm said.

Dame Margaret went on to recommend a firm-wide process “to agree the attributes and behaviours of Russell McVeagh partners and that these reflect the firm’s expectations of its partners with regard to people management”. The firm this week confirmed this was being worked through but incomplete.

Dame Margaret recommended that “senior and junior women sit down together to explore what can be changed so that women can maintain their career progression within the firm to reach partnership as they raise a family, such as part-time work or job sharing”. Russell McVeagh said a “work programme" for this had been developed, and it would begin in earnest in the coming year.

At the time of the release, board chairman Malcolm Crotty pledged: "We are committed to implementing all of [Dame Margaret’s] recommendations and have commenced doing so already".