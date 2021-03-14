Apology after Wellington council's involvement in night shelter squalor

The Taranaki street night shelter where residents were living in squalid conditions in lockdown level 4.

Residents of the Wellington Night Shelter have received an apology while staff have vindication of an earlier report showing people were housed amid faeces, urine-soaked carpet, and rat droppings.

A damning report, compiled by shelter staff in 2020, sparked an independent review commissioned by the Wellington City Council, which funds the Taranaki St shelter by $95,625 a year.

That report is due before the council grants committee this week and shows that the council mostly handled the shelter well but had dropped the ball when issues were raised with it but not escalated to the right levels within council.

“I apologise to residents of the Night Shelter and their families for the lack of care for their welfare and for the unacceptable physical environment they lived in,” grants committee chairwoman Fleur Fitzsimons said.

“This must never happen again.”

Independent contractor Karen Wallace compiled the review into the night shelter. It showed that 40 men were locked down in the night shelter in March as New Zealand went into Covid-19 alert level 4. But the shelter was set up as a night-only shelter and was not ready for 24-7 needs.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A resident at the night shelter in 2019.

By the end of March, 19 of the locked-down men were moved to a Manners St facility because the night shelter was no longer safe. In April, management of the night shelter was passed from Wellington Night Shelter to Wellington City Mission.

No night shelter staff went across to Wellington City Mission.

It was April 30 – a fortnight after Wellington City Mission took over the shelter – that council staff heard there was a report about the night shelter but did not receive a copy of it.

That report, written by City Mission staff, claimed clumps of hair, human teeth and faeces, urine-soaked carpet and rat and mice droppings were discovered at the shelter.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Wellington City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons has apologised to the night shelter residents and their families. (File photo)

The conditions and the quality of the care were considered the worst any of the City Mission team had seen throughout their careers of clinical and operational practice, it said.

Failures included a putrid smell permeating the whole downstairs area from soiled carpet that had to be removed.

It seemed unlikely the carpet in the dormitory, which reeked of urine, had ever been cleaned, the report stated.

The small internal atrium beside the staff office and reception posed significant health hazards with human faeces, teeth, clumps of human hair, 500 cigarette butts, bird faeces on the windowsills and blocked drains, the report said.

Rat and mice droppings were found in food areas alongside rusty rodent traps. A fridge in the kitchenette was filled with rotting food and was so riddled with rust and mould it had to be binned.

Some users of the downtown city facility were scathing of its staff, the report said.

Wallace’s report showed that it was not until May 19 that a memo about that report made its way to council. By then, the Wellington Night Shelter had ceased to operate and the building was being transferred to Wellington City Mission.

Wallace found that the council acted appropriately as a funder of the night shelter, but she found areas to be improved.

Council officers should have followed up with an overdue report from the Wellington Night Shelter, they should have made sure “potential risk events” were escalated to management in time, and councillors should have been better briefed.

Council chief operating officer Claire Richardson said it showed the council had acted appropriately. It had begun to implement the recommendations.

