Lockdown, one year on: David Cameron looks back on a year of helping people understand their rights

When New Zealand went into lockdown, many people struggled to keep up with what their rights were in a fast-changing environment when it came to work, immigration and employment.

In stepped David Cameron (no, not that one), a Citizen’s Advice Bureau volunteer and budget service advisor, who spent his lockdown guiding people through their rights when they lost work, housing, or were suddenly unsure about their visa status.

“The fact that the Government quickly introduced the employment subsidy for people whose jobs were affected by Covid-19 – or whose hours were affected – I think that kind of pushed that wave ahead,” Cameron said.

“Probably several months after that, we started getting a lot of clients who wanted to make hardship withdrawals from their KiwiSaver to tide them over in a difficult time.”

When people were experiencing immediate crisis during the lockdown, there was less emphasis on budgeting.

“Budgeting was medium to long term, and because of the crisis of losing their job, and all the immediate threats around Covid-19, they almost weren’t able to deal with it.

“Probably now that everything has settled down, and there is more clarity around people’s jobs, and they know whether they still have their jobs, lots of people ran up debts during that time unfortunately, so that has to be dealt with.”

It was difficult to tell whether the increase in clients was directly Covid-19 related.

“This country has been so lucky, Covid-19 just came and went here, we had a month of lockdown way back in March, and then it was all gone, apart from a few hiccoughs. You know if you’ve got relatives in Europe or in the UK, they are still in the midst of it all.”

He had one piece of advice that has only been strengthened by helping people manage their money throughout Covid-19: “I always advise clients to have at least three months’ savings, preferably six months’ savings, six months annual salary, in the bank.

“One of the things we see at the budget service is a lot of people, even people in relatively good jobs, live from month to month.

“When something like Covid comes along and hours were reduced, or the job lost, suddenly they are in dire straits financially. They don’t have any back-up.”

The service has also had an uptick in the number of requests about visa requirements, especially from people whose visas are expiring but are unable to return home.

Tenancy law is another one that people have struggled to navigate over the past year.