Massey University 'next level' marae opened in dawn ceremony

Massey University opened its new Te Whaioranga o Te Whaiao Marae at a dawn ceremony on Satruday.

More than 500 people gathered before dawn on Saturday for the tā i te kawa (dedication) ceremony held to bless Massey University’s new Wellington marae, Te Whaioranga o Te Whaiao.

As the whare emerged into the light, a ceramic solar system appeared on the maihi (bargeboards) and inside contemporary carved, printed and fabric art forms were illuminated on the walls and ceiling.

A team, including students led by Massey’s director of Māori arts, Professor Ngataiharuru Taepa, produced the stories woven into the marae.

Taepa said the work took nearly six years, and estimated that about a third of the time was spent on the design.

“It consisted of me firstly asking my elders. I believe in enlightenment from our kaumatua, then it becomes our job to place it in the house,” he said.

The maihi represents the Milky Way galaxy with carving and inlaid circles of sculpted and fired clay, telling the story of the cosmos and people.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff The maihi tells the story of the cosmos and people.

“This whare today stands as Massey’s offering to all the people of Aotearoa New Zealand,” Wellington Central MP and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said at the pōwhiri.

Te Atiawa iwi kaumatua Kura Moeahu described the marae as “next level”. “This is just beautiful. It tells a story itself,” Moeahu said.

Whanganui leader Che Wilson said Te Atiawa invited his iwi to lead the tā i te kawa blessing because of their close ties.

“We get to sleep here tonight as the first guests. That’s part of the ceremony of opening houses, you sleep in the house to give it life,” Wilson said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Work to complete the marae took nearly six years, about a third of that time was spent on design.

The complex includes an ātea (courtyard), whare and wharekai.

Vice chancellor Jan Thomas said the marae embodied the university’s Titiri-led aspirations.

“Of the marae I’ve seen in New Zealand, I’d say this is the most beautiful. It will be used for meetings, as teaching space and as space for discussion,” Thomas said.

Deputy vice-chancellor Māori, Professor Meihana Durie, said the building’s contemporary design was reflective of what the marae stands for.

“It’s a marae for the future. We want our Māori students and prospective Māori students to know that this is a place where they can learn as Māori,” Durie said.

Pictures of Te Huirangi Waikerepuru, a champion of te reo and Taranaki iwi kaumatua who died last year, were placed inside the whare to lay his spirit to rest there.