Let's Get Wellington Moving chief Andrew Body stepping down two months after scathing review

Let's Get Wellington Moving programme director Andrew Body has announced he is stepping down from his role.

Andrew Body’s stepping down on Monday comes less than two months after a scathing review found Let’s Get Wellington Moving lacked credibility and was at risk of failing.

Body, who has been the director of the programme since mid-2019, shortly after the 20-year programme was announced, will be moving into a new role within Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Body “opted to stand aside from his current position” and will move to a new position within the public private partnerships and special projects portfolio of the agency.

He was in charge of the rollout of the programme, which involves major projects including an extra Mt Victoria tunnel, a mass rapid-transit system, and a new road near the Basin Reserve.

The programme also encompasses smaller projects such as a revamp of the city’s Golden Mile, cycling and bus improvements on Thonrdon Quay and Hutt Rd, and a pedestrian crossing across State Highway 1 on Cobham Drive.

An independent review of the programme released in February found it “at risk of failing to deliver”, and recommended it be paused so major problems could be addressed.

Problems included under-resourcing, staff shortages, lack of expertise, and a lack of “strategic leadership”.

In a statement, the Let’s Get Wellington Moving Programme board said the programme was progressing with the changes recommended by the independent review, including recruiting for several key positions.

An acting programme director would be appointed in the coming weeks.