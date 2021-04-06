Orange Sky, charity running mobile laundry service, calls for more volunteers in Wellington

Orange Sky team leader Debs Burson with the Orange Sky van, which is a completely self-contained unit with laundry and shower services.

A charity offering a hot shower and clean clothes to those in need is asking for more volunteers to be able to reach more people across Wellington.

Orange Sky’s call for help comes at a time when charities have seen demand double because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last September saw the number of unemployed people rise by 37,000 – taking the total number to 151,000 – the biggest quarterly increase since 1986, and food parcels are needed now more than ever.

Driving around Wellington, Orange Sky’s mobile laundry van is a self-contained unit, with two washing machines, two dryers and a shower. It has its own power, water and waste systems.

For anyone who needs it – people experiencing homelessness or those who may not have access to, or cannot afford, hot water or a washing machine – the bright-orange laundry vehicle offers its free services..

To Orange Sky, they are friends.

Eddie Uini​, who heads up the New Zealand branch of Orange Sky, has seen a change in the need for its services in Auckland. More housed families were stopping by the van and shifts in the suburbs were becoming more popular.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Orange Sky volunteer Kirsten Reid in the laundry section of the van.

The Auckland service had so many volunteers it could no longer take any more, but in Wellington, finding volunteers was one of the charity’s challenges, he said.

“We'd welcome people with open arms,” Uini said. “Every day when the van is not used is a sad day.”

Since the pandemic, Uini said they had seen more families who had one person on an income and needed to save money.

Benjamin Knight/Supplied The mobile laundry unit Orange Sky was launched in Wellington in November 2019.

“The day when our vans aren't needed, I'll celebrate more than anyone but there is a need in both Auckland and Wellington.”

Team leader Debs Burson​ can be seen at Raukawa Community Centre in Strathmore Park helping with the mobile laundry service.

It's a family affair, she says. Her husband is the vehicle co-ordinator and her 12-year-old daughter is the youngest person on the Wellington team.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A van was rolled out in the Wellington region in 2019.

“We've been part of Orange Sky since its launch – it's amazing, we love it.”

“A lot of people who come to my shift are families and there’s always kids running around. It's an incredible community. We really feel part of it.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The shower in the back of Orange Sky’s mobile laundry and shower service.

Jess Bickle​, 28, has been volunteering for almost a year.

“Homelessness is such a huge issue and the charity really spoke to me,” Bickle said.

“While Orange Sky doesn't address the issue of homelessness, every human deserves to feel clean and have someone to talk to.

“You build trust and build friendships because everyone is consistently there every Friday. You’re there for the highs and lows, and to celebrate the successes.”

JESS BICKLE/Supplied Jess Bickle says volunteers build trust and genuine friendships with the people who use the service.

Wellington service leader Cathy Knowsley​ said the demand for its service had been consistent.

There were about 25 volunteers and the van did about 30 to 40 loads of washing a week.

“We currently have six shifts, and we'd love to have more, and reach more of the region,” Knowsley said.

Nicholas Boyack/Stuff The Orange Sky Van parks near the City Mission headquarters in Newtown.

The van visits Compassion Soup Kitchen in Te Aro, Wellington City Mission in Newtown, Raukawa Community Centre in Strathmore Park and Linden Community Centre in Tawa.

Shifts in Te Aro are on Wednesdays and Fridays from 7.30am to 10.30am, and Saturdays 3pm to 5.30pm.

In Newtown, shifts are on Thursdays from 9am to 11am.

At Strathmore Park, shifts are on Thursdays from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Tawa has a shift on Fridays from 12pm to 2.30pm.

Knowsley hoped it could get volunteers from areas such as the Hutt Valley and Porirua so people did not have to travel far make use of the service.

“We’re a small service here in Wellington and the volunteers are really committed – it's held together by really dedicated people.”

Orange Sky is an Australian-based company, founded by Nic Marchesi​ and Lucas Patchett​. They have rolled out nearly 30 vans across the ditch, and also operate in Auckland.

In November 2019, a van was rolled out in the Wellington region.