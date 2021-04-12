Wellington council poised to start ditching 'dirty money' pokie machines

Former pokies addict Michael Demchy on his struggle with gambling away a fortune in machines. (Video first published in 2018)

Wellington is poised to begin its long, slow ditching of pokie machines in a move that one city councillor believes will lead to a capital city without a single one of the “dirty money” machines.

Tamatha Paul, the councillor pushing for the “sinking lid” pokie policy, and opposing councillor Simon Woolf are in agreement on one thing – the vote for a sinking-lid policy this Thursday is all but certain to pass.

Barring any last-minute changes of heart, a Wellington City Council committee will agree to the policy, meaning all existing pokie machine venues can keep operating, but no new permits will be issued and, over time, this will theoretically lead to fewer gambling machines.

Numbers from a Problem Gambling Foundation paper showed that New Zealanders lost $939 million in pokie machines in 2019 and $241m of that was paid out to community and sports groups, which split the money evenly. Between 30 and 60 per cent of money going into pokie machines was from problem gamblers and much of that came from our poorest communities, it said.

Paul believed the sinking lid policy meant “dirty money” machines would be entirely out of Wellington within her lifetime.

“We need to wipe our hands clean of all these types of funding,” she said.

If the eventual drop-off in pokie machines led to community groups getting less funding, Paul said it would be time for the central government to step in.

Council papers show council-controlled organisations relied heavily on pokie funding. In 2020, Wellington NZ, Basin Reserve Trust, Wellington Zoo, Experience Wellington and Karori Sanctuary Trust received almost $1.3m in funding from pokies.

New Zealand Community Trust, which runs pokies, also put $400,000 towards the ASB Sports Centre and $500,000-a-piece towards the Nairnville and Wakefield artificial turfs. These were all council projects.

“A sinking lid will not cause [existing pokie] venues to close and will have no impact on the level of money spent at these venues. Consequently, the issues of problem gambling will continue to exist even with a sinking lid while venues remain open,” the council papers say.

Pub Charity chief executive Martin Cheers argued a sinking lid was a crude and flawed attempt to address problem gambling by a council “up to its eyes” in pokie grant money.

Getting rid of pokies would only lead to more people gambling in unregulated ways. People were increasingly gambling online, with no money being returned to New Zealand communities, he said.

The two biggest markets for pokies – Auckland and Christchurch – have had sinking lids for years and that had only seen demand increase as supply dropped, he said.

Problem Gambling Foundation spokeswoman Andree Froude​ said a sinking lid strategy was not the ideal solution but it was all councils could do under current laws. Councils needed more power to directly reduce the numbers of pokie machines, especially in poorer areas.

About half of all pokies were in high, or medium-high, deprivation areas. They remained the most-harmful form of gambling in New Zealand, she said.

Woolf, who holds the sports portfolio at council, said ditching or reducing pokie funding meant central government would need to step in to fund those organisations that lost out.

He feared the new policy would mean a big drop in funding for the likes of community sports and recreation, as well as for the arts community, all which relied heavily on grants.

The policy will be discussed at Thursday’s strategy and policy committee and will have to go to sign-off at a full council meeting.