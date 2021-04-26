NZ Bus hires PR firm led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's former chief as contract dispute drags on

Wellington bus drivers picket the Kilbirnie depot during their 24 hour strike on Friday.

NZ Bus has brought in the help of a big-hitting PR and lobbying firm led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s former chief of staff as tensions continue with its driving workforce.

All media statements by the company are being handled by Thompson Lewis, a corporate consultancy led by lobbyist Gordon Jon “GJ” Thompson, a former high-ranking Labour Party staffer.

Media queries to NZ Bus have been redirected to the Thompson Lewis since the beginning of April, around the time Tramways Union first warned it was preparing to strike.

NZ Bus issued a lockout notice to all union drivers on Thursday after Tramways Union announced a 24-hour strike. That lockout was overturned by in the Employment Court on Saturday.

READ MORE:

* Wellington bus shutdown could extend after NZ Bus locks out striking drivers, transport minister urges company to withdraw lockout

* Coronavirus: Police will adopt educational approach over mask-wearing on public transport, PM says

* Lobbyist spent two years as Phil Twyford's advisor, whilst remaining director of own lobbying firm



If it had gone ahead it would have meant drivers would not have been allowed to work and would not have been paid until the two parties signed a new collective agreement.

Twitter Gordon Jon Thompson, the former Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, has been hired to do PR for NZ Bus during the driver strike.

In a statement on Thursday, NZ Bus chief executive Jay Zmijewski​​ said the company had been left with “no option" but to issue the lockout notice “in response to the strike action, the disruption we have been experiencing, and the threat of further ‘surprise attack strikes’ by the union”.

NZ Bus is owned by Australian private equity firm Next Capital, which acquired it for $229 million in 2018.

Thompson, who has been personally handling media statements by NZ Bus, spent five months as Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during the start of her first term.

He had the role while her intended chief of staff Mike Munro was on medical leave.

Thompson worked as a press secretary for Helen Clark during the Fifth Labour Government, and is a former journalist. Ardern and Thompson are known to be friends.

KEVIN STENT Wellington bus drivers striked for 24 hours on Friday after rejecting a pay deal from NZ Bus. The company responded with a lockout.

The Thompson Lewis website describes the company as having "strong political networks" and offers services in political lobbying, media relations, and crisis management.

Wayne Eagleson, the former chief of staff to John Key and Bill English, is also a director of Thompson Lewis.

Eagleson was a pivotal figure in the former National government and was once described by Key as New Zealand's "most influential unelected official".

When asked for comment, Thompson said the company did not comment on client matters.