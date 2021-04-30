Developer's $10 million plan to end 24-week-and-counting Shelly Bay standoff

Shelly Bay, on Miramar Peninsula in Wellington, has caused all manner of strife as developers push to turn it into a $500 million development.

Developer Ian Cassels​ has extended an olive branch said to be worth $10 million in an effort to end the occupation of Shelly Bay and bring Wellington Māori back into his $500m development.

Well-placed sources have confirmed that Cassels has offered to build a marae at the spot of the current occupation and that a joint partnership with Wellington iwi Taranaki Whānui Ltd (TWL) is now back on the table. The total deal is said to be worth about $10m to Taranaki Whānui.

But Mau Whenua’s Catherine Love​, one of the leaders of the occupation, said the offer was not going to end the occupation and was just a way to legitimise a “fraudulent” sale of Māori land at Shelly Bay to Cassels.

She also understood the deal would bring Taranaki Whānui back into partnership with Cassels at Shelly Bay but said that would be by him passing on some land and buildings to TWL – some around the occupation site and some more in the northern bay – but that would involve some purchase cost as well as unacceptable conditions.

“He is desperate to get his development underway and his profit flowing,” Love said.

Cassels on Thursday said he was “very happy with the expanded deal” but would not confirm the details.

Ross Giblin Terino Tane Kara, left, greets Shane Howard with a hongi during the Marukaikuru, Shelly Bay open day in February.

Cassels has long aspired to build a $500m development at Shelly Bay, on the western side of Miramar Peninsula. The land was partly owned by Taranaki Whānui, which bought land there for at least $13.3m with its Treaty of Waitangi settlement money, and Wellington City Council.

The iwi land was sold to Cassels despite members voting against it. The day after the council voted to sell and lease its portion of land there to Cassels, a group of mostly Taranaki Whānui members – called Mau Whenua – began an occupation there, which has now gone on for 24 weeks.

Mau Whenua argue the sale of the iwi land should be overturned because it was made without a mandate of members.

Kevin Stent/Stuff The southern bay of Shelly Bay, where occupiers have been camped for 24 weeks and where sources say a marae may be built.

It is understood that Cassels has made his offers to TWL in the hope it will appease the Mau Whenua occupiers and get them to move off the land, so development can begin.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said he did not have details about what the deal entailed but understood there had been positive discussions that could result in iwi again owning land there.

He said the concept of turangawaewae had always been stressed to him as being important to iwi.

Shelly Bay was long touted as a joint partnership between Cassels’ The Wellington Company and Taranaki Whānui. But as it progressed – and iwi sold all land there – it soon became clear that there was little-to-no Māori financial involvement.

Cassels in July said the extent of iwi involvement had dwindled to an offer to sell them about 10 businesses at the site when the development was finished.

Taranaki Whānui’s most recent annual report shows getting out of Shelly Bay – in which the iwi had already lost more than $1m on its original purchase price – was hailed as a wise move by member Huia Puketapu​, a Taranaki Whānui trustee.

“It’s worked out well ... as it is now Ian Cassels’ problem – not ours,” meeting minutes record Puketapu saying.

John Coffey​, chairman of the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust, which manages Taranaki Whānui's treaty settlement, refused to confirm details of the deal.

But there were productive discussions going on between TWL, Cassels, and Mau Whenua, he said.