Wellington bus drivers reject pay offer, declare no confidence in NZ Bus to run public transport

Tramways union secretary Kevin O’Sullivan said the union would not accept cash payment in exchange for giving up terms and conditions.

Wellington bus drivers voted 204-3 to reject a new pay offer from employer NZ Bus and are preparing to launch a new round of strikes.

Drivers will resume strike action if the company does not return to the table with a “fair offer” by May 28.

the Tramways Union is considering a free fares strike where services will continue to run, but drivers will cover up Snapper card readers and refuse to take payment.

Drivers also passed a unanimous motion of no confidence in the management of NZ Bus, declaring the company was not fit to run public transport services in New Zealand.

The pay offer from NZ Bus would have raised the base wage rate but would slash overtime pay and additional benefits such as double-time pay on weekends and after midnight that can be worth thousands of dollars a year to drivers.

The deal also offered drivers with more than five years’ service a cash bonus of $10,000 if the deal was accepted. Those with less than 5 years' service would receive $5000.

Tramways Secretary Kevin O’Sullivan​ labelled the payment a “bribe” and said the union would not be accepting cash payments for giving up terms and conditions going forward.

Wellington bus drivers met at a Tramways and Public Transport Employees Union meeting on Thursday.

A meeting of around 200 drivers in Kilbirnie grew increasingly heated as furious drivers and union leaders took to the stage to express their frustration at NZ Bus and its owner Next Capital.

Council of Trade Unions President Richard Wagstaff​ said the company was attempting to buy drivers off.

“NZ Bus thought it could get drivers to agree to a buy out of their terms and conditions through a lump sum payment. What they didn’t understand is that these working people will not undercut future generations of bus drivers, and they have shown how strong their principles are by rejecting this offer,” he said.

Driver Koro Hiroki​, who has been with the company for three decades, said he felt increasingly bitter towards the company.

Pictured: Peter McNabb, left, Mark Osborne and Koro Hiroki.

“This company, Next Capital, are a bunch of despicable and dishonourable people,” he said. “We must reject this offer.”

Ric Woodhouse​ said he was one of many drivers who was losing his will to work. “I feel like I don’t matter and this job isn’t worth doing any more,” he said.

Next Capital John White, the founding partner of Next Capital, said he was “disappointed” the offer was rejected.

John White​​, the founding partner of Next Capital, the Australian private equity firm which bought NZ Bus for $229 million in 2018, said he was disappointed to hear the offer had been rejected.

“We’re extremely disappointed with the result,” he said.

“We have spent a considerable amount of time listening to the union’s concerns regarding where they see their aim for the drivers. We participated in extensive negotiations in good faith, and we made significant improvements to our original offer.”

Bus drivers picketed the Kilbirnie depot during their 24-hour strike in April.

In a statement, NZ Bus chief executive Jay Zmijewski​ said he was surprised the offer was rejected.

“We maintain our strong desire to see pay rises and incentives pair to drivers and their families, and cannot understand how such a generous offer was dismissed out of hand,” he said.

A previous pay offer was put to drivers in April, which had a lower hourly wage and did not include the cash bonus. Drivers rejected that offer and launched a 24-hour strike.

The strike was met with a lockout by NZ Bus, which was ended by an injunction in Employment Court.

About 200 bus services were cancelled in Wellington between 9am and 3pm on Thursday while drivers attended the union meeting.