Person in police custody after walking near train tracks in Upper Hutt

Evening train services from Wellington City to Masterton were delayed after a person was spotted on the tracks. (File photo)

A person is in police custody after being seen near the train tracks in Upper Hutt, causing a delay to two train services.

Police officers were called to the Upper Hutt area, where a person was on the train tracks at 5pm on Thursday.

This delayed the 5.30pm and 6.18pm Wairarapa Line services, which travels between Wellington and Masterton.

A KiwiRail spokesman said the Wairarapa line was closed for about an hour after a "trespasser” was seen in the rail corridor.

“People trespassing on railway tracks account for a large proportion of rail-related deaths both in New Zealand and around the world," the spokesman said.

“People need to expect trains at any time, from either direction, and need to remember that trains cannot stop quickly, and cannot swerve.

“In addition to being highly unsafe, being on railway tracks without permission is illegal under the Railways Act.”

A police spokeswoman said a person was in custody shortly before 7pm.

The line was re-opened around 7pm.

On Twitter, Metlink said the 5.30pm service was running 50 minutes later than expected while the 6.18pm service was back on track by 7.04pm.

In April there was a previous incident when a man allegedly walked through through New Zealand's longest rail tunnel.

Police were called to train tracks in Featherston about 5.30pm on April 27. A man was arrested after he allegedly exited the Upper Hutt side of the tunnel shortly after 9pm.

On Tuesday, a judge issued a warrant for the arrest of the man after he failed to turn up to Hutt Valley District Court.

The man had been charged with having reckless disregard for his safety by interfering with a transport facility, behaving in a disorderly manner on a train and resisting police during his arrest, after the alleged incident last month.