Oranga Tamariki survey paints mostly rosy picture of those in its care

Child welfare department Oranga Tamariki has released a survey of the children in its care painting a mostly rosy picture of what is going on behind the grim headlines.

“A clear measuring point of our success is understanding if it is working for young people and children,” said OT spokesman Darrin Haimona​ .

“This survey shows, on most accounts, we are getting that part right.”

Te Mātātaki 2021, released on Thursday, is the first of its kind and will be carried out annually.

But the survey also showed areas where improvements were needed, including making sure children and young people were connected to their families and culture, and ensuring making sure they felt they played a part in making decisions about their lives

Tahirah Moton​ (Ngāti Maniapoto) was in state care from the age of 13 through to 17. Now 22, she said her experience was mostly positive, but she didn’t always feel a connection with her Māori or Pakistani heritage despite going through a series of placements with whānau.

Moton said the families she stayed with were not adequately supported, but was hopeful the survey’s results would be used to give those in the state’s care more agency.

“[At the moment I think] our voices aren’t being heard in discussions about change.”

Without the voices of tamariki and rangatahi being used to inform decisions, OT’s talk of change would be unlikely to amount to much, she said.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF The Epuni Oranga Tamariki facility in Hutt Valley, Wellington (File photo)

OT has been in the news for the wrong reasons in recent years, most notably the revelation of video of a newborn baby being uplifted from hospital in Hastings which led to a national discussion around the child welfare agency and an urgent inquiry by the Waitangi Tribunal.

The tribunal’s hearings in 2020 included an admission from Oranga Tamariki boss Grainne Moss, who has since resigned,​ that structural racism at every level of the child welfare agency has made life worse for Māori children.

Just in March, a Christchurch GP stepped in to stop the removal of three young children from a single mother. In November last year, OT apologised after accidentally sending an email containing details about the suspected suicide of a teenager to a Stuff reporter.

This report shows those cases that don’t make the news for the wrong reasons. It paints of picture where nearly every child in OT care – 97 per cent answered either “yes definitely” or “yes I think so” – said they had someone in their lives who loved them “no matter what”.

But hope for the future was less-positive. Less than half – 42 per cent – of those in OT care believed they would definitely have a better life when they got older, though a further 30 per just thought they would. However, just six in 100 of the children asked did not think life was going to get better. Many didn’t know..

Chidren’s Commissioner, Andrew Becroft​ was pleased the voices and experiences of tamariki were being heard through the survey.

“It is absolutely vital to hear from mokopuna in care about how they feel about being loved, belonging, and being connected to their culture and identity.”

He said growing up with the knowledge they belonged to a whānau was fundamental to the wellbeing of all children. It was encouraging to see that acknowledged in the survey.

“Ultimately, however, the solution is ‘By Māori for Māori’ approaches which ensure that mokopuna Māori are both safe and with their wider whānau.”

Te Mātātaki 2021 surveyed 1545 children and young people in Oranga Tamariki (OT) care. The number represents 84 per cent of all those, aged 10 or older, in its care.

The report said social workers remained nearby to help if needed but gave tamariki and rangatahi (children and young people) had the space to complete the survey in private. The survey was anonymised. Those with high or complex needs, or those who moved around during the survey time, were more likely to miss out on taking part, the report noted.

By the numbers

Do you feel settled where you live now? 64 per cent, yes; 26 per cent, yes I think so.

Do the adults you live with now look after you well? 81 per cent, all the time; 16 per cent, most of the time.

Do the adults you live with now accept you for who you are? 69 per cent, yes definitely; 26 per cent, yes I think so.

I know my family and get to see and talk to them: 49 per cent, yes definitely; 22 per cent, yes I think so.

Do you get to have a say in important decisions about your life: 31 per cent, all the time; 47 per cent, most of the time.

Do you have somewhere you feel you belong? 60 per cent, yes definitely; 28 per cent, yes I think so.

Do you know your ancestry (whakapapa)? 25 per cent definitely, 28 per cent, yes I think so.

Do you have people in your life who love you no matter what? 77 per cent, yes definitely, 20 per cent, yes I think so.