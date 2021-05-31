Real stories shared ahead of $226m Wellington cycleway investment

As Jenn Lawless​ was preparing to share the story of her brother's cycling death, a mother riding a bicycle with her son on the back was knocked down by a car, then lectured, in Wellington's Island Bay.

These were two personal stories - one told through tears in the past tense and another relayed in real time - Wellington city councillors heard on Thursday in the moments leading up to a vote on speeding up spending on cycle ways around the city.

The vote also came after cycling advocates installed a pop-up cycleway between Island Bay and Berhampore in Wellington in an attempt to get Wellington City Council to extend the Island Bay cycleway into the city.

Cycling advocate Patrick Morgan said by Wednesday night about six councillors said they would vote for the sped-up of cycleway funding but enough had been talked into it to get it over the line by Thursday. In the end, the majority around the table voted for it, and he believed Lawless’s presentation played a part in that.

The vote passed meaning Wellington City Council will spend $226 million on a cycle network in the coming 10 years and $52m, originally scheduled for later years, will be spent in the coming three years. A cycle route between Newtown and Island Bay is expected to be the first project to start.

Before that vote, councillor Rebecca Matthews was relaying live updates to her colleagues about an Island Bay mother who, that morning, had been riding with her 4-year-old son on the back and got hit by a car. The crash happened right where the current Island Bay cycleway ends.

Supplied Ben Lawless was killed on his bike in 2011.

They were both okay, but that mother posted on Twitter that, as she was talking to police and ambulance, an “idiotic woman thought it was an idea to give us her reckons about a cycle way and how bike users don’t pay for road like she does for a car”.

Matthews believed most councillors already knew how they were going to vote but Lawless’s presentation was a timely reminder. ”If anyone was wavering it would have got them over the line.”

Lawless – who is not a cyclist and hasn’t spoken to the council about cycle safety in the past decade – cried as she told councillors of her brother’s death.

“Ben can’t be here today because 10 years ago he was killed by a careless driver in Karori when he was cycling home to Mount Cook,” she said.

”Ben had just finished cooking my birthday dinner, and he said to me ‘don’t worry, I’ve got my lights’. I know he would have been here today because loved politics, and cycling, and local Government and was a giant nerd.”

Ben Lawless was killed at 11.11pm, on January 22, 2011 at the corner of Allington and Makara roads in Karori when a car turned in front of his bike. He was 22.

“If any of you in this room does what you know in your heart is right, to create a full cycling network, and you cop flak for it, I will stand by your side and I will explain to anyone why this isn’t about rates, or numbers or debt or even votes but it’s about protecting people like my brother Ben,” Lawless said.