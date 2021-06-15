NZ Bus, drivers' union finalise new offer that could end Wellington dispute

Wellington bus drivers picket the Kilbirnie depot during their 24 hour strike in April.

The chances of another Wellington bus strike are vanishing after a drivers' union and bus company struck a deal.

Tramways Union secretary Kevin O'Sullivan confirmed on Tuesday that a deal had been reached with NZ Bus, the operator of many Wellington bus services.

“Essentially it’s very close to what we proposed at the outset in February,” O’Sullivan said. He would not reveal exactly what had changed in the offer.

He said the union would recommend the deal when it was put to drivers on June 23, and he was confident it would be enough to end the dispute.

In a statement on Tuesday, NZ Bus confirmed it had made a revised offer to its Wellington drivers that would be put to union members for ratification next week.

The bus company said in a statement that Greater Wellington Regional Council, which runs the region's public transport network, had played a key role in mediating pay talks.

“We are grateful to council for helping us reach an outcome that’s fair for all parties," said Jay Zmijewski, chief operating officer of NZ Bus.

O’Sullivan said the union also appreciated the input of the regional council.

About two weeks ago NZ Bus drivers in Wellington voted 204-3 to reject the company's last pay offer, and moved a unanimous motion of no confidence in the management of NZ Bus, declaring the company was not fit to run public transport services in New Zealand.

The council and Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency agreed early this year to pay a subsidy to top-up wages to ensure all drivers are above the minimum wage.

The talks come as high levels of bus cancellations continue amid a driver shortage.

The regional council planned to cut an as-yet-unknown number of rush-hour bus services from the end of next month.

The council's public transport general manager, Scott Gallacher, on Monday said there were not enough drivers to operate the peak bus services.

