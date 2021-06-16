Wellington council lobbying for buses to come back in public ownership

Wellington's regional council will this week lobby the Government to let it own and run its own buses in what would be a move back to the 1990s.

Regional council chairman Daran Ponter confirmed the council would this week make a submission to the Government which - assuming councillors agreed on Thursday - would call for a change in how public transport was tendered for and operated.

The key change would make it much easier for councils to buy and run buses rather than sending them out for tender. It would not necessarily mean councils retaking ownership of buses but would make that an option.

The ideal time for the council to take the reins was when current operators – mostly NZ Bus and Tranzurban – ended their current contracts in five to six years, he said.

The deal, if it came to pass, would notnecessarily force current companies out, but it could mean the regional council tendering for the contract, buying the buses, setting the wages, but allowing a private company to do the day-to-day running of it.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Greater Wellington Regional Council chairman Daran Ponter is leading the charge to being buses back into public ownership.

That would see the drivers being paid the living wage – which becomes $22.75 an hour in September – and likely more than that as the living wage was still not enough to lure enough drivers to the profession in Wellington, Ponter said.

He expected the submission, which would be sent to the Ministry of Transport before Friday’s deadline, would force a change to the Public Transport Operating Model (PTOM) or the development of a completely new system.

The current model made it all-but impossible for councils to run the bus system, Ponter said.

While councils could currently, technically, tender to themselves to operate buses, this was in reality not possible as the current system was designed to encourage competition.

Wellington’s buses were owned and run by Wellington City Council until the 1990s, when the contracts went out to private companies.

Ponter said the regional council – which already ran the trains and covered the entire region including Wairarapa – was better placed than the city council to take the job back.