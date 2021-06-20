East Cape town will be isolated for days as flooding closes one road in, but worst weather may have passed

A broad low pressure system brings rain to many regions in Aotearoa this weekend. Eastern areas from Northland to Kaikōura will get the heaviest falls and a number of Heavy Rain Watches are active there.

State Highway 35 around the East Cape will be closed for days due to a slip brought down as heavy rain heads south towards Wairarapa and beyond.

“It was absolutely heavy, heavy rain. You can see our region took a hammering,” Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz​ said.

She said the beachside community of Tokomaru Bay – on the East Cape, south of New Zealand’s easternmost point – had experienced flooding on Sunday morning.

Uawa Live The road in and out of Tokomaru Bay has been closed by flooding.

Homes in low-lying areas had been evacuated and local police were going door-to-door to check everyone was out.

State Highway 35 was earlier closed north and south of Tokomaru Bay meaning there was no way in or out of the town. The road later reopened but a slip had come down on the highway at Pōtaka. The road was probably going to stay closed there for a couple of days, Stoltz said.

But the worst of the wet weather had passed for the East Cape by Sunday evening.

MetService had heavy rain warnings in force for Wairarapa, where up to 200mm of rain could fall in the ranges from Sunday until late Monday night. Easterly gales were also expected in exposed places, with gusts up to 100kph.

Forecaster Gerard Bellam said the front that brought heavy rain to Gisborne had “dropped south”.

Weather in much of Hawke's Bay, which had also been lashed by heavy rain, was looking “much more settled”, with just a few showers hanging around. However, heavy rain was forecast for the Wairoa district on Monday.

South Wairarapa Mayor Alex Beijen had driven around to check the area’s rivers on Sunday evening. While the Tauheranikau River was starting to rise, and looking quite muddy, as the rain started to increase, it was not cause for concern, he said.

Hoana Forrester Flooding in Tokomaru Bay, East Cape.

Wellington would be spared the heavy rain, though was still wet, but was in for gusts of wind up to 100kph on Sunday night and southerlies and gales on Monday.