Weather warning: 41 hours of pounding waves heading for Wellington, temperature to drop to near zero, snow forecast

A snow-laden Antarctic blast bearing down in Wellington has already forced the cancellation of Cook Strait Interislander ferries on Tuesday and is set to deliver 41 hours of towering waves to the capital coastline, where residents have received an apology after a warning email was missed.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said the Wellington temperature would be between 6 degrees Celsius and 8C on Tuesday but gale-force winds would make that feel closer to freezing point.

MetService expects snow on the Tararua, Remutaka, and Ōrongorongo ranges, as well eastern Wellington hills and southeastern Wairarapa hills.

Little said the first peak of big waves was expected about 8.30am on Tuesday.

Crucial to waves' ability to cause damage was the space between them – the longer the period, the more power each wave had. Tuesday's waves – which would be up to 6 metres high on the south coast and 5m in the harbour – had large spaces between them.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The Bluebridge ferry struggles out of the harbour entrance last April. Tomorrow’s waves are forecast to be bigger. (file photo)

South coast communities – including Ōwhiro Bay, badly damaged by waves in April last year – would face the worst of the swells. Some coastal areas in Wellington Harbour, such as Eastbourne and Petone, would also see big waves.

Tuesday’s waves are forecast to be bigger than those in April 2020, which required evacuations in some coast suburbs.

MetService has issued a heavy-swell warning for the south coast that starts at 6am on Tuesday and ends 41 hours later, at 11pm on Wednesday.

Little said the most likely times for damage to be caused was at high tides, which were at 8.24am and 8.54pm on Tuesday, then at 9.18am and 9.48pm on Wednesday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF/Dominion Post Ōwhiro Bay resident Eugene Doyle had to “alert the alert system that the alert system wasn’t working”.

Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook​ said all Cook Strait sailings were cancelled on Tuesday and Wednesday may also have cancellations. “We will not resume sailing until we are confident we can do so safely,” he said.

Bluebridge spokesman Will Dady​ said passengers were being warned there may be some disruption.

Following the waves last April, Ōwhiro Bay resident Eugene Doyle was instrumental in setting up a warning system that meant residents would be alerted when big waves were coming. MetService sent out an alert at 1.21pm on Sunday, but an email glitch meant many did not receive it, Doyle said.

It was only when he contacted MetService on Monday – less than 24 hours out from the waves arriving – that they realised there was an issue.

“I had to alert the alert system that the alert system wasn’t working,” Doyle said.

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, who also helped set that system up, said it was not good enough, and she would look into what went wrong.

MetService spokesman Brad Monaghan confirmed that, while its website and ap carried warnings, the email failed to send.

“ MetService wish to unreservedly apologise for this issue, we’d like to inform those reliant on these warnings that we’ve put steps in place to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” he said.

Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (Wremo) regional manager Jeremy Holmes said the agency had been focused on the Covid-19 scare in Wellington, but the focus was switching to the waves on Monday.

There was a meeting at 11am to discuss what sort of mitigation measures, such as sandbags, were needed.

Last April’s big waves swept a person out to sea and caused extensive damage at Ōwhiro Bay. Those waves peaked at about 5m, while waves up to 6m are forecast for Tuesday.

Wremo was on Monday modelling where the waves were likely to hit the hardest.