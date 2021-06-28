Weather warning: Wellington facing worst tidal storm in eight years, temperature to drop to near zero, snow forecast

MetService has issued an explainer video of how big waves work.

Wellington could be in for the worst tidal storm in eight years, according to forecasts by the Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (WREMO), with some people being advised to leave their houses.

Data modelling shows high tides will hit on Tuesday morning, followed by an even more severe tide later in the evening.

"If your home has been impacted by past swell and storm events or have concerns, arrange accommodation with friends and family from Tuesday late afternoon to Wednesday afternoon. If you cannot arrange accommodation, call your local council for assistance,” WREMO said in a media release.

The morning high tide is likely to have impacts similar to last year’s Ōwhiro Bay storm, which saw five properties evacuated and a person swept out to sea

However, the evening tide is predicted to be significantly stronger, similar to the coastal impacts of the winter storm which hit the capital in 2013.

The 2013 storm saw power cuts hit 30,000 homes, and 932 emergency calls for help in a six-hour period, with reports of "trees down, flooding, fences blown away, roofs lifting”.

A snow-laden Antarctic blast bearing down in Wellington has already forced the cancellation of Cook Strait Interislander ferries on Tuesday and is set to deliver 41 hours of towering waves to the capital coastline.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The Bluebridge ferry struggles out of the harbour entrance last April. Tuesday’s waves are forecast to be bigger. (file photo)

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said the Wellington temperature would be between 6 degrees Celsius and 8C on Tuesday but gale-force winds would make that feel closer to freezing point.

MetService expects snow on the Tararua, Remutaka, and Ōrongorongo ranges, as well eastern Wellington hills and southeastern Wairarapa hills.

It issued a heavy-swell warning for the Wellington south coast that starts at 6am on Tuesday and ends 41 hours later, at 11pm on Wednesday. Little said the danger times were during the high tides, at 8.24am and 8.54pm on Tuesday, then at 9.18am and 9.48pm on Wednesday.

These waves were relatively spaced out, making them more powerful. The larger the gap between waves, the more power was in each one, he said.

Tuesday’s waves are forecast to be bigger than those in April 2020, which required evacuations in some coast suburbs.

Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook​ said all Cook Strait sailings were cancelled on Tuesday and Wednesday may also have cancellations. Bluebridge spokesman Will Dady​ said passengers were being warned there may be some disruption.

WREMO regional manager Jeremy Holmes said the agency had been focused on the Covid-19 scare in Wellington, but the focus was switching to the waves.

It issued a heavy swell warning for the entire Wellington south coast and also areas on the south and east Wairarapa coast. Petone and Eastbourne residents should also expect large waves.

People should be prepared for the possibility of wave overtopping, flooding and property damage. Residents in affected areas were advised to bring pets indoors, have a grab bag ready in case of evacuation, and to move boats and cars away from coastal roads.

WREMO also warned residents of possible road closures while debris, driftwood, sand and gravel may make access to areas difficult or dangerous.

People are advised to avoid the affected areas, stay out of the water and avoid walking on or near beaches and shorelines.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF/Dominion Post Ōwhiro Bay resident Eugene Doyle had to “alert the alert system that the alert system wasn’t working”.

Warning missed

Following the waves last April, Ōwhiro Bay resident Eugene Doyle was instrumental in setting up a warning system that meant residents would be alerted when big waves were coming. MetService sent out an alert at 1.21pm on Sunday, but an email glitch meant many did not receive it, Doyle said.

It was only when he contacted MetService on Monday – less than 24 hours out from the waves arriving – that they realised there was an issue.

“I had to alert the alert system that the alert system wasn’t working,” Doyle said.

MetService spokesman Brad Monaghan confirmed that, while its website and ap carried warnings, the email failed to send.

“MetService wish to unreservedly apologise for this issue, we’d like to inform those reliant on these warnings that we’ve put steps in place to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” he said.