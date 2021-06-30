A wave ramp to their front door: Ōwhiro Bay residents demand action after waves hits road and property

Ōwhiro Bay residents want the Wellington City Council to do more to prevent flooding in high tides.

There is one word on the lips of residents of Ōwhiro Bay on Wellington’s south coast where thunderous waves deposited debris and rocks on the road and damaged at least one home. The word is “ramping”.

According to one expert, and multiple residents, waves pushed sand on the beach into a perfect ramp for waves to ride up, over the road, and into houses. A report done in 2020 warned the Wellington City Council that the most-immediate solution top avoid future flooding was to remove the “ramp”.

Shaw Mead​, eCoast managing director and environmental scientist, confirmed on Tuesday that removing that ramp was a “no regrets course of action”.

But council spokesman Richard MacLean said the reason the council hadn’t graded the beach so far was that it was seeking advice to make sure the fix worked.“We want to make sure we are not throwing away good money on a pointless exercise,” he said.

Ōwhiro Bay residents on Wednesday morning said that was too little, too late.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Ōwhiro Bay resident Ewan Pohe is frustrated that the council have not acted on residents concerns about regular flooding issues.

Ewan Pohe​ was busy pumping water out of his downstairs flat entanceway, situated accross the road opposite the ramp.

He said the ramping on the beach had exacerbated problems on his stretch of road.

“The thing I’m interested in is why they haven’t put in a [seabreak] wall,” Pohe said.

The plywood barricade he installed was the only thing that limited damage to a broken ranch slider, window and some minor water inside.

“If I didn’t do that, it would have been much worse,” he said.

The resident in the lower flat on his property had evacuated on Tuesday night, he said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Debris in Ōwhiro Bay, where waves battered the road at high tide on Wednesday.

Robb Nobel’s property suffered bad damage in the April 2020 wave surge and was hoping for a better run this time.

The council had known that there was a ramp of sand in front of his house for 14 months and done nothing about it, he said.

The ramp was a “perfect launching platform for waves”, he said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Large waves crashed over Ōwhiro Bay Parade at high tide on Wednesday morning.

Eugene Doyle​, also of Ōwhiro Bay, confirmed that he had been trying to get the council to remove the ramp but this hadn’t happened.

“I have impact craters from hitting my head against the wall,” Doyle said.

On Tuesday, ahead on big waves on Wednesday, he warned there would be “hell to pay” if waves went up that ramp and damaged property because of council inaction.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Robb and Nicky Nobel say they were trying to get council to do something about the ramping for 14 months.

Dan Neely, acting regional manager of Wellington Regional Emergency Management Office, said conditions overnight were milder than MetService and NIWA modelling initially predicted.

“We were lucky. If conditions were slightly different with wave direction and wind then the event could’ve been a lot more serious,” Neely said.

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons said she tried to get the council to grade the beach as an emergency measure on Monday night or at low tide on Tuesday, but this was refused.

“It’s deeply frustrating that grading of the beach has not occurred yet,” she said.

“The council has a specialist report advocating for grading the beach, there are no excuses for failing to grade the beach.”

Paul Andrews, from the council, emailed councillors in April saying it was hoped work could start on grading the beach next summer after necessary consents had been granted.

The work, which also included some other mitigation measures, would have an initial cost of about $65,000 in the first year then about $30,000 in each year afterwards.