Petition for free Wellington public transport for students, Community Service Card holders

A petition has been launched to get free Wellington public transport travel for students and Community Service Card holders.

“This is an essential move for students who face unaffordable living costs in the city, foregoing basic needs and services in order to use public transport,” said Victoria University of Wellington Students’ Association engagement vice president and campaign spokesperson Grace Carr.

The group – backed by a long list of organisations including the Public Service Association, Downtown Community Ministries, and New Zealand Disabled Students Association – has written an open letter to Transport Minister Michael Wood, asking for a trial of the free system.

“Affordable and accessible public transport is an essential tool that would benefit all tertiary students and people who have community service cards,” the letter said.

“The current system does not provide the basic essential needs for our communities.

“Rising housing costs now account for a greater proportion of living costs and many people have been forced out of the city. So for many the cost of public transport has risen, and it is a major portion of people’s income.”

The trial would cover all Wellington region trains, buses, the cable car and harbour ferries.

Organisations backing the call: