'You'll figure it out': Oranga Tamariki worker speaks out on tough life in homes for at-risk children

Jessy was never here for the pay cheque. Few would be at these types of rates, this type of press.

Within moments of walking in on day one it was baptism by brutal reality.

“Something had happened, someone did something to someone, and they are in the secure unit. I'm asking all these questions and they were like, ‘you’ll figure it out’.”

Welcome to life inside one of Oranga Tamariki’s (OT) care and protection homes, of which there are four. They are where we put some of our most at-risk youth, aged 10 to 16, but authorities are rapidly figuring out they are – euphemistically – less than ideal.

The realisation was broadcast to the world when video recently emerged of a child being tackled and put in a headlock by staff at one such facility, followed by OT chief executive Sir Wira Gardiner​ announcing the closure of the Te Oranga care and protection unit in Christchurch, to be followed by the others at an unspecified date.

The four homes are Te Oranga in Christchurch, Epuni in Lower Hutt, Whakatakapokai in Auckland, and Puketai in Dunedin.

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft last week said these places were more akin to prisons or the borstals of old, than actual homes. It is something Jessy agrees with.

Stuff has agreed not to use Jessy’s real name, or gender, or which facility they work in, in order to protect their job, in which they work closely with the children at the centres.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Oranga Tamariki chief executive Sir Wira Gardiner last week said the Christchurch care and protection unit would close, followed by the three others.

A workforce near breaking

Jessy is speaking out now because those working at the frontline are being publicly flayed when, in reality, most are good people struggling on low pay, a shortage of fellow trained staff, all while dealing with some of the toughest young cases New Zealand can offer.

“The young people who come here come from trauma at home,” Jessy says.

”We get to read their files. I feel so powerless reading this crazy stuff they have been through. They have been through such bad trauma, nearly all to do with their parents.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff An Oranga Tamariki care and protection staffer says staff are overworked and under trained (File photo).

“Most of them there don't want to be at home, but they don't want to be here.

“They have come from a lot of assault, a lot of sexual assaults, being around drugs, family violence. I have seen kids in there crying about seeing their mum being beaten up by their dad.

“At the same time, they are really tough little kids.

“Most kids in there I believe are good kids, and they try to be good kids, but they have behavioural problems.”

RNZ Oranga Tamariki plans to shut its care and protection units, catering for young people aged 10 to 16, but a worker says the solution is not a fix (File photo).

Many of the young people in the unit where Jessy works are prescribed antipsychotic and antidepressant medications.

”Without this medication, staff levels are so low that we would not maintain a safe environment for both young people and staff.”

But many children want the medications and will ask for them. Even so, Jessy wonders if there aren’t better options. More staff who are better trained and better paid would be a good start.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Oranga Tamariki’s Te Oranga facility in Burwood, Christchurch, is the first to close.

Parents at the bottom of the cliff

Staff at the centres – some paid not much more than the minimum wage – become de facto parents for the young people in the homes.

This means coaching them through the day, and through the necessities of life. It means playing sport and taking part in gym. It means helping them through studies, and teaching them life skills such as cooking, art, and music, or taking them through cultural programmes. It means building rapport with the rangatahi.

“Most of the time there are not enough staff on shift, and we are unable to do the paperwork required throughout the day because sometimes we are literally trying to prevent multiple tamariki from harming themselves and/or others, requiring constant observation,” says Jessy.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Wellington’s Epuni Oranga Tamariki facility is set to close at some point (File photo).

“From my experience and where I work, the staff are good people just doing the best with what limited resources are given and limited training.

“Staff are just desperate for more support and are extremely stressed, working in high-risk, high-stress environments with our country’s most vulnerable young people.”

For their pains they get a steady stream of bad headlines.

“The public do not understand what it’s like to work in these residences. I often leave work feeling like I need my own counselling session from what has happened on shift.”

The Oranga Tamariki Whakatakapokai care and protection facility in Auckland (File photo).

Jessy has seen that tackling video and doesn’t condone it.

They haven’t seen the same thing in person, but there were times when using restraint was necessary and proper protocol – technically called management of actual or potential aggression (MAPA) – isn’t always realistic.

Sometimes there are not enough staff to effect the recommended holds and restraints, Jessy says.

Rebekah Parsons-King/RNZ Children's Commissioner Andrew Becroft has described secure care as “Dickensian” and outdated.

“I’m deeply concerned that because of the lack of staff training, lack of funding and shortage of staff, that when a child becomes a risk to themselves, the staff and fellow children, the staff are not equipped to manage it.”

Training is limited and that, mixed with insufficient staff numbers, has staff worried a young person will get hurt accidentally and that OT might not support the worker.

Supplied The secure unit room in Oranga Tamariki's Epuni home in 2019.

One problem for another

The outrage after the most recent OT video was quickly followed by the announcement of closures.

The homes will be replaced with smaller houses around the country, more like a home than an institution.

But to Jessy, the root problems will remain.

“This seems like a solution that does not address or fix the true issues within the structure of the system. The system is failing the young people, not the staff.”

The solution is funding – pay better, employ better staff and train them better, Jessy says.

”These kids deserve people who know what they are doing.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Oranga Tamariki, which deals with our most at-risk youth, has found its reputation at risk in recent times (File photo).

Reason for hope

Jessy is nervous to be talking out about the conditions at work but the eyes light up when asked why? Why do this job where the danger is real, the pay so bad, and reality so grim?

“I have seen kids who refused to eat start eating again at the home. I have seen them starting to be happy, talking more.

JENNIFER EDER/FAIRFAX NZ The Oranga Tamariki worker has found hope among the fraught scenes at the care and protection unit.

“There are fun things that happen there. We play games, we sing.

“Everyone who works here wants to see these kids improve. I come away from shifts thinking I may have helped, may have made a difference.

“I can wholeheartedly say the kids that come have improved so much, so much, it makes me want to cry.

“They hate it there, and they will deny that they think it has helped them, but many come out new kids.”

OT responds

Oranga Tamariki sent a statement in response to Jessy’s claims, from an unidentified “spokesperson”. It said:

“It is not appropriate to respond to these specific claims made regarding care and protection residences while our investigations remain ongoing.

“Our most important job is to keep our children and young people safe and since Oranga Tamariki was established in 2017, we’ve done significant work to put extra training and supports in place for our staff and caregivers.

“We know the children and young people who come into our care often have complex needs and managing those needs safely – sometimes in challenging circumstances with high risks present – is difficult.

“We are continually looking for ways to improve our practice.”