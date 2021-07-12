Hunt for stranded orca's family off Wellington coast continues by air and sea

Efforts to reunite a baby orca with its pod are still under way north of Wellington.

More than 100 people, three boats and a plane have been involved in the effort to reunite a baby orca found stranded north of Wellington from its pod.

Orca Research Trust founder Dr Ingrid Visser was with the orca on Monday and said the search for its family was critical.

But, with darkness about to set in on Monday afternoon there had not been any luck, meaning the search would begin again on Tuesday.

The male orca was found stranded on the beach at Hongoeka, north Plimmerton, on Sunday, triggering an operation to reunite it with its family. But at nightfall on Sunday that search had proved fruitless and the orca was put in a trailer overnight where it was kept damp and cool.

About 100 people had been involved in the operation to care for the orca and the search for its family.

READ MORE:

* Rescuers to take care of lost orca whale overnight as pod not found

* Funky Monkey the orca dodges disaster after underestimating growing girth

* Entangled orca still in life-threatening danger, footage shows



ALLIE BURNS/Supplied Rescuers attempt to save the stranded orca near Plimmerton in Porirua, north of Wellington on Sunday evening.

Two planes and a helicopter had searched for the orca’s family. Fire & Emergency crew had searched from hilltops, and military in the area had been keeping an eye out. More than 100 people and three boats were also involved. The search had extended north to Whanganui, Visser said on Monday afternoon.

“We’re still desperately looking for his pod. We’ve got three boats and a plane out. The fire service, maritime police and Coastguard have all been great,” Visser said.

She put the call for anyone on the coastline to call the 0800 SEE ORCA hotline if they spotted any orca pods. Even the wrong pod could help as orca were known to act as surrogate parents for solo orca calves.

The orca, aged about four to six months, had gone through an anxious night, Visser said.

It was refloated by 9.30am and was swimming just off the coast getting some exercise and “whale yoga”.

The orca was happier now it was in the water but remained anxious. “How can you be happy when you have lost your mum?,” Visser said.

The orca was being kept close to shore where it was being monitored. It had had a nap in the afternoon.