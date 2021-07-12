Covid-19: More cases expected on ship now berthed in Wellington

The crew of the Viking Bay was meant to dock so they could isolate – but the port says it doesn’t want to put staff and the community at risk.

Covid-19 testing has been urgently carried out on the crew of the Viking Bay fishing vessel that docked in Wellington with two confirmed cases already on board.

The Viking Bay pulled into Queens Wharf in central Wellington just after midday on Monday and mariners wearing masks could be seen aboard.

About 2pm, the gangplank was put out from the Viking Bay, flying the maritime quarantine flag, to the wharf.

Each crew member came off the ship individually to be tested . The results were expected by Tuesday morning.

Thirteen of the crew would be transferred to managed isolation in Wellington, with seven remaining onboard to meet the maritime safety requirements.

Those who tested positive would travel separately to managed isolation from those who returned negative tests. Those buses would then be deep-cleaned.

Customs maritime group manager Stephen Waugh believed it was likely there would be more than the known two cases on board. Those who had already tested positive were understood to not need hospital treatment.

Plans for the Viking Bay ship were announced on Sunday after Port Taranaki barred the ship from entering its port last week. There was talk of it heading to Auckland, but Customs announced it would come to Wellington.

The Ministry of Health previously confirmed one of the two Covid-positive mariners was infected with the highly infectious Delta variant.

Waugh said the risk to the public was low, as crew members would be taken off the boat at a time that would minimise any public contact.

“Customs will maintain presence at the port throughout the operation, with the support of additional security personnel, and the Police Maritime Unit maintaining watch over the water.”

All port workers who had to deal with the boat were vaccinated, a spokesperson for the port said.