Two dead after car crashes into house in Porirua

Porirua homeowner Niraj Prasad talks about the moment a car smashed into his home

Niraj Prasad and his two daughters were just heading off to bed on Sunday night when a car crashed into the side of their lounge, where they had been sitting – the two occupants of the car were killed.

“I thought it was a big earthquake. The house shook and there was glass on the ground,” Prasad said.

The crash happened at 11.30pm on Warspite Ave, in eastern Porirua, a police spokeswoman said.

The force of the impact reverberated through Prasad’s home, shattering windows on the opposite side of the house.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Porirua’s Niraj Prasad emerges from the hole where the car ploughed into his house late on Sunday night.

The car crossed two of Prasad’s neighbours’ yards before hitting his house. It smashed a letterbox on one property before careering into Ralene Ao’s van, which was shunted into Prasad’s section.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Niraj Prasad said he thought a car crashing into his home on Sunday night was an earthquake. Two occupants of the car were later pronounced dead at the scene.

Ao said, after hearing the crash, she opened her front door to see the car embedded in the side of her neighbour’s house.

She said people from around the street were already gathering to see what had happened. Some were trying to assist the occupants of the car, who were not responsive.

“It was unbelievable. You obviously don’t expect something like that to happen.”

Prasad said it was sad the crash had been fatal. He was grateful no one else was hurt, though he said his daughters were still shaken by Sunday night’s events. His home - which was already undergoing renovations - was insured.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said the two people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene about 11.53pm.

A hole could be seen in the side of the house on Monday morning.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF/Stuff Two people died when a car hit a house in Warspite Ave, Porirua, on Sunday night.

Debris, bits of bumper and personal possessions were strewn around the side of the property where the vehicle ploughed through the fence.