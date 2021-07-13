How trans issue sprouted a moment of unity in fractious Wellington council

Councillor Teri O’Neill, left, mayor Andy Foster, and councillor Fleur Fitzsimons with her child Kate Choat, 2. Wellington's Michael Fowler Centre has been lit up in support of transgender rights and has, along the way, led to unity among the fractious Wellington City Council.

Wellington's Michael Fowler Centre has been lit up like a big trans flag and has, along the way, led to unity among the fractious Wellington City Council.

The group, Speak Up for Women (SUFW), which opposes a proposed law change that would simplify the process to change a person's sex marker on their birth certificate, booked a room in the Wellington City Council-owned venue for an event on Thursday.

While this was opposed by some, the event was allowed to proceed but the unlikely trio of Mayor Andy Foster, and councillors Fleur Fitzsimons and Teri O'Neill came up with a way to let their feelings known.

The transgender flag colours have been projected on side of the Michael Fowler Centre, where they will remain until Sunday.

Speak Up For Women’s spokeswoman Beth Johnson said the group’s issue was to do with the law and “the conflation of sex and gender”.

“We have never wished harm on trans people and quite frankly, if these activists have proof that we have, it is time they shared it.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Mayor Andy Foster’s leadership has been applauded by colleagues.

Mayor Andy Foster said he supported SUFW’s right to free speech.

”Too often discussions become aggressive shouting matches that without balance have no respect for differing opinions,” he said.

“We are taking this action to ensure there is a voice for members of the gender diverse community, who do not normally have ready access to influence public opinion.”

Fitzsimons – a sometimes-critic of Foster’s – said she was proud of the mayor “for sending this clear message of inclusion and hope for our gender diverse and rainbow communities”.

“His decision to display the transgender flag at this time is true leadership, and sends an unequivocal message that everyone is welcome in Wellington.”

Meanwhile, a billboard, seemingly put up by Speak up for Women on Manners St was removed on Tuesday. It said the word “woman” was a noun meaning, “adult, human, female”.