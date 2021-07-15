Earthquake risks discovered in Wellington's largest office building

Staff in the Asteron Centre have been sent home after seismic issues were identified in the building.

More than a thousand office workers are working from home today after seismic issues in Wellington’s largest office building were discovered to be worse than previously thought.

The 17-storey Asteron Centre, a modern 48,000-square-metre office building on the corner of Bunny St and Featherston St, is the latest in a series of major central Wellington buildings to be identified as having potential earthquake risks.

Inland Revenue, Asteron Life, the Civil Aviation Authority, and the Aviation Security Service are among organisations that have sent staff home until at least the end of the week while further assessments were made.

The issues were discovered after Inland Revenue asked for a full detailed seismic assessment while considering whether to renew its lease on its seven floors of office space in the building.

The assessment found the building has a lower level of seismic resilience than previously assessed.

It’s understood the report found localised areas of concern, but the building is still above 100 per cent of the required standard and can still be occupied.

Inland Revenue was first made aware of the issue on Monday and sent its approximately thousand staff in the building home on Wednesday afternoon.

“What we have been told gives us sufficient concern that we are leaving the building until a remediation plan to get aspects of the building up to an acceptable standard is in place,” Inland Revenue spokeswoman Gay Cavill​ said.

Other businesses and agencies soon followed suit after Inland Revenue told them of the seismic assessment.

Catherine Dixon​ of Suncorp New Zealand, which includes Asteron Life, said about 180 staff were sent home out of an abundance of caution.

Maarten Holl/Stuff An assessment request by Inland Revenue revealed seismic concerns about the building.

”While we understand the building is deemed safe to continue to work in, the safety of our people is the highest priority, so we are taking a conservative approach while we get further advice,” Dixon said.

Civil Aviation Authority and Aviation Security Service staff are also working from home until at least Friday while waiting for independent advice.

The building is listed as owned by One Featherston Ltd, run by high profile property developer and philanthropist Mark Dunajtschik​ who is known for donating a $50 million children's hospital to the Capital & Coast District Health Board in 2017.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Building owner Mark Dunajtschik refused to comment.

Dunajtschik refused to comment when asked about the newly identified seismic issues.

The Asteron Centre was built from June 2007 to September 2010 at a cost of $120 million and has won awards for architectural design.

It is not one of the roughly 560 Wellington buildings listed on the Government’s register of earthquake-prone buildings but has had a series of issues in recent years.

A number of cracks were first found in the building’s stairwell after the 2013 Seddon earthquake, but were deemed to be superficial and were then plastered over.

Those same cracks reappeared after the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake, and 2500 people were evacuated from the building.

The 2016 incident came down to differing opinions between experts - one commissioned by Inland Revenue which found issues with the building's stairwells while the building owner’s own expert said it was safe.