Fleas, fear, threats: 15 Oranga Tamariki reports released publicly for the first time

So many warnings, so many opportunities: The frustrated words of the Assistant Māori Commissioner for Children as she slams Oranga Tamariki's lack of action on the safety of young people.

Glenis Philip-Barbara’s​ words come after the Office of the Children's Commissioner (OCC) released 15 reports, under the Official Information Act, into the four Oranga Tamariki youth justice facilities for young people who have, or are alleged to have, committed an offence.

The reports detail allegations of staff assaulting and swearing at young people, children reporting being fearful of going into areas without CCTV cameras, and fleas jumping on an OCC staff member's clipboard during a visit. While Oranga Tamariki has made some changes since, concerns remain.

“After so many urgent warnings, and so many opportunities to change practice and improve life for mokopuna, it’s totally unacceptable that such hurtful practice continues to this day,” Philip-Barbara said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Assistant Māori Commissioner for Children Glenis Philip-Barbara has slammed Oranga Tamariki’s handling of young people in youth justice homes (File photo).

Her office had been raising concerns about the residences since 2017. It was calling for the youth justice residences to be phased out, as Oranga Tamariki plans to do with its four care and protection residences.

The agency plans to replace the care and protection units that accommodate high-needs young people for whom safe places can’t be found in the community with smaller purpose-built houses.

No such plans are in place for the youth justice facilities, though Oranga Tamariki is building new remand homes.

Typically, 80 per cent of those in youth justice homes were awaiting the outcome of charges in Youth Court, Philip-Barbara said.

“Locking them up in places that have their origin in Victorian-era borstals or orphanages is completely the wrong approach.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Young people learn yoga at Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo in Burnham, on the outskirts of Christchurch, in 2015.

“There are not many of us who would want to grow up inside these institutions, or to have their child living there.

“As a society we can do so much better, and we must.”

Oranga Tamariki has four youth justice residences: Korowai Manaaki in South Auckland, which can house up to 40 young people; Te Maioha o Parekarangi in Rotorua, which takes can house up to 30; Te Au rere a te Tonga in Palmerston North, which can look after 30; and Te Puna Wai ō Tuhinapo in Christchurch, which can house up to 40.

One of the OCC reports revealed that young people at Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo in Christchurch would say to staff “are you going to take me to the laundry, are you?” referring to a blind spot in security camera surveillance.

A report into the facility also claimed staff acted inappropriately, including “joking about hurting young people, swearing around young people and providing young people with ultimatums”.

Another report showed OCC had concerns at Kowowai Manaaki, that included a “harmful” lack of engaging activities and programmes, residents not feeling listened to, and unclean units.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo in Christchurch in 2005.

“Fleas jumped onto our flip board on the floor during the focus groups and young people told us that they got insect bites that would swell into boils and become painful.”

Young people at the facility also reported staff acted inappropriately, including “joking about hurting young people, swearing around young people and providing young people with ultimatums”.

Oranga Tamariki youth justice services general manager Peter Whitcombe​ said the “unacceptable” flea issue in the South Auckland facility had since been sorted and other maintenance work, such as painting over graffiti, had been done.

Claims young people were “slammed” by staff during restraints were looked into, he said.

“Any form of ‘slamming’ is not acceptable and would be considered excessive force. Any time that a young person reports feeling scared while in our care is extremely concerning, and we must listen to them.”

There were tough times when staff had no option but physically removing a young person from a situation in order to keep them and others safe.

“There is always more we can do, and we are constantly looking to improve practice at our residences,” Whitcombe said.

Oranga Tamariki was looking at how to get cameras into areas where there was no coverage and staff had been told to avoid the areas as much as possible in the meantime.

Whitcombe said bullying behaviour of any kind by staff towards young people was not tolerated.

“Findings of serious misconduct may result in dismissal of the employee. If the employee is a registered social worker, the Social Work Registration Board may also be notified.”

Oranga Tamariki has been asked if any staff have been found guilty of serious misconduct or if any notifications were made in the past year.

OCC is currently working to change its memorandum of understanding with Oranga Tamariki so that future reports are proactively made public.