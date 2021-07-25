Bulldozers ready to solve Ōwhiro Bay wave issue - even without consent

Ōwhiro Bay resident Eugene Doyle calls out a lack of action for the wave ramp.

The Wellington City Council is prepared to move in to Ōwhiro Bay with the heavy machinery before it gets consent to do so.

The south coast Wellington beach has felt the full force of Cook Strait waves recently – once in 2020 when large waves washed over the road and into properties causing extensive damage, then again in late June when fears were raised of a repeat performance but this time only minor damage was caused.

A report commissioned by the council late last year said removing a ramp of sand – which had formed naturally and provided an easy route for waves from the sea to the road and properties - was a quick and regret-free fix.

Earlier this month, the council agreed to fast-track work to remove the ramp but said it needed consent from Greater Wellington Regional Council.

Eugene Doyle, the Ōwhiro Bay resident who led the charge to remove the naturally formed sand and gravel ramp, said the Regional Council needed to fast-track consent for the city council to send contractors in.

Regional council environment management general manager Al Cross​ said his council would give the application as much priority as it could.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Debris at Ōwhiro Bay on Wellington’s South Coast in June.

“The immediate focus for Wellington City Council and Greater Wellington is ensuring that the outlined effects of the work are managed appropriately,” Cross said.

“Obviously, getting on with the work relies on the strength of the application. We’ll keep the community informed of progress.”

City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons, who had tried to get the council to clear the ramp ahead of the June storm surge, has been calling for faster action.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Eugene Doyle Surveys the damage at Ōwhiro Bay after heavy swells on June 29

Now, an internal email from council transport and infrastructure manager Brad Singh has emailed the timeframe showing all consents should be in place and physical works could start in September.

“If we receive another storm warning, before we get to the grading in September, my plan is to make use of [emergency] powers and inform GWRC that we will undertake grading as an emergency response and apply for a retrospective consent,” Singh said.

Fitzsimons said she was pleased the council was willing to use emergency powers if big waves were coming.

“This will be reassuring to residents who have been raising concerns for many years,” she said.

“Using emergency powers is only part of the solution, the camera monitoring and regular grading are the most effective long term solutions and will happen once resource consent is granted. “