Fire out at car dismantling yard in Seaview, Lower Hutt

A fire broke out at a car dismantling yard in Seaview, Lower Hutt, on Monday afternoon.

A fire at a car dismantling yard in Seaview, Lower Hutt, has now been put out.

Fire and Emergency were called to the fire in Meachen St, just after 1.20pm on Monday.

Assistant area commander Matthew Able said crews were on the scene within five minutes and quickly put the fire out.

Workers told Fire and Emergency staff they found car parts and tyres ablaze when they returned from lunch, Able said.

Matthew Tso/Stuff The fire broke out about 1.20pm on Monday.

Crews were now focused on cooling a cylinder containing acetylene – a gas used for welding – which had been exposed to the fire, by keeping a steady stream of water on it.

A thermal camera was being used to monitor its temperature.

Matthew Tso/Stuff Assistant area commander Matthew Able said crews were on the scene within five minutes and quickly extinguished the fire.

Earlier, a Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said numerous calls had been received about the fire. Smoke could be seen from Miramar.

Police confirmed they were notified of an incident in Meachen St in Seaview shortly before 1.30pm.