Three Oranga Tamariki workers fired for using excessive force on teens

Three Oranga Tamariki youth justice workers have been fired in the past year for using excessive force on teenagers locked up in its secure homes.

A fourth who used excessive force was cited for serious misconduct, receiving a final written warning, while four others were also found to have committed serious misconduct for other infractions.

Oranga Tamariki youth justice services general manager Peter Whitcombe​ released the figures after the publication of 15 Office of the Children’s Commissioner (OCC) reports into four OT youth justice facilities around New Zealand.

They included allegations of young people “slammed by staff”, staff joking about hurting young people, violent restraining, and fleas infestations that led to boils. Some improvements had been made since the reports but the commissioner still had concerns.

Whitcombe could not say whether the young people were injured in each of the serious misconduct incidents, citing privacy concerns, which he said also prevented him releasing other information about the incidents. All were in the past year.

Oranga Tamariki had 1400 staff in its youth justice arm, the branch of the agency that dealt with teenagers aged between 14 and 17 who were facing charges or had been convicted in Youth Court. The eight found to have committed serious misconduct worked in the youth justice branch.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Korowai Manaaki youth justice residence in South Auckland.

“A child or young person does not need to display evidence of physical harm or emotional harm for it to be found that a use of force was excessive and result in a finding of serious misconduct against an employee,” Whitcombe said.

Meanwhile, details from an OCC report into Palmerston North youth justice home Te Au rere a te Tonga showed the young residents had made serious allegations against staff there.

This included disproportionate and excessive force during restraints, inciting young people to fight with staff members, bullying, swearing, humiliating and yelling at young people, hitting them in the secure units and in their bedrooms, and supplying cannabis brownies.

Supplied Te Au rere a te Tonga youth justice facility in Palmerston North.

Young people said they were constricted by staff when attempting to fill out grievance forms, a method of laying complaints, and called “snitches” if they completed them.

OCC staff heard about excessive use of force against the young people, with some being spear-tackled by staff, “cheap-shotted” from behind, and having their heads smacked against the floor and walls.

While an investigation failed to find evidence the allegations were true, the OCC noted this did not mean they were necessarily false.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo youth justice facility in Christchurch.

Whitcombe said the Children’s Commissioner’s office had advised it of the allegations and supplied edited transcript notes from interviews with the young people.

This document identified the eight young people who had made the claims and the four staff who were accused. Security footage was also reviewed.

“No evidence was found to substantiate the allegations made about staff behaviour,” Whitcombe said.

“Subsequent interviews of the young people failed to identify specific dates or times for the staff behaviour alleged.” Police chose not to press charges and an internal investigation found, “no evidence to corroborate the claims and allegations”.

None of the eight serious misconduct findings were at the Palmerston North facility, which can hold up to 30 young people.

OT has three other secure youth justice homes: Korowai Manaaki in South Auckland, which can house up to 40; Te Maioha o Parekarangi in Rotorua, which takes can house up to 30; and Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo in Christchurch, which can house up to 40.